ग्वालियर के भाजपा विधायक का एलान, विधानसभा में उठाऊंगा भैंस चोरी के मामले

Bharat S Kushwaha, BJP MLA, Gwalior Rural: I have received 25 complaints regarding theft of buffaloes within a month. One buffalo costs around Rs 1-1.5 lakh. Cattle worth Rs 50-60 lakh have been stolen from our area. I will raise this issue in the Assembly. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/EHWrbKW7Mg— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019
एयरपोर्ट पर मंगलवार रात इंडिगो विमान के उड़ान भरने से पहले एक बीमार बच्ची की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। उसे तुरंत अस्पताल भिजवाया गया, लेकिन बचाया नहीं जा सका।
13 नवंबर 2019