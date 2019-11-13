शहर चुनें

ग्वालियर के भाजपा विधायक का एलान, विधानसभा में उठाऊंगा भैंस चोरी के मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 09:04 PM IST
भरत एस कुशवाहा
भरत एस कुशवाहा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
ग्वालियर ग्रामीण में इन दिनों भैस चोरी के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। इसे लेकर भाजपा विधायक भरत एस कुशवाहा ने कमलनाथ सरकार को निशाने पर लिया है। सरकार के काम पर सवाल उठाते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे एक महीने के भीतर 25 भैंस चोरी के बारे में शिकायतें मिली हैं।
विधायक ने कहा कि एक भैंस की कीमत लगभग 1-1.5 लाख रुपये है। हमारे क्षेत्र से 50-60 लाख रुपये कीमत के मवेशी चोरी हुए हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगर किसानों और पशुपालकों के साथ सरकार के इस उदासीन रवैये में बदलाव नहीं आया तो विरोध प्रदर्शन के साथ मैं इस मुद्दे को विधानसभा में उठाऊंगा।
 
bjp buffalo theft bjp mla
