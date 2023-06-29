MP News: फोन पे की चेतावनी पर कांग्रेस ने पूछा- आपके एप से मध्य प्रदेश में रिश्वत नहीं ली जाती?

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
प्रिय फ़ोन पे टीम,— MP Congress (@INCMP) June 29, 2023
- आप किस पोस्टर या बैनर की बात कर रहे हैं, कृपया उल्लेखित/स्पष्ट करें, सार्वजनिक करें।
- क्या फ़ोन पे अपने अधीन ट्रांसफ़र होने वाले पैसों के उपयोग के लिये भी उत्तरदायी है ?
- क्या आप फ़ोन पे के उपयोग/दुरूपयोग के मामले को भविष्य में मॉनिटर करेंगे और सुनिश्चित… https://t.co/8FQVyHSIx2
PhonePe objects to the unauthorized usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party.— PhonePe (@PhonePe) June 26, 2023
