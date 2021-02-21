शहर चुनें

एमपी के मंत्री भी गजब हैं : मोबाइल सिग्नल नहीं मिलते इसलिए रोज तीन घंटे झूले में बैठकर काम निपटा रहे मंत्री जी

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अशोकनगर Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Sun, 21 Feb 2021 07:46 PM IST
झूले में बैठकर फोन पर चर्चा करते मप्र के मंत्री बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव
झूले में बैठकर फोन पर चर्चा करते मप्र के मंत्री बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव - फोटो : एएनआई
मध्यप्रदेश के मंत्री बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव इन दिनों मोबाइल के सिग्नल नहीं मिलने से परेशान हैं। इसलिए वे अपने गृह नगर अशोक नगर जिले में 9 दिनों तक रोज 3 घंटे झूले पर बैठकर फोन पर चर्चा कर काम निपटा रहे हैं। इलाके में मोबाइल सिग्नल नहीं होने की वजह उन्हें लोगों की समस्याओं का समाधान करने में दिक्कत होती है। इसलिए उन्होंने यह तरकीब निकाली। मंत्री महोदय को रोज मोबाइल सिग्नल के लिए झूले में बैठ कर थोड़ा ऊपर जाना पड़ता है।
