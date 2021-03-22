मध्यप्रदेश: डॉक्टरों का कमाल, महिला के पेट से निकाला 16 किलो का ट्यूमर

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at a private hospital removed 16-kg tumour from abdomen of a woman after a 6-hour-long surgery in Bhopal y'day. "Chances of her survival would have diminished if it was not removed in time. She is out of danger," Hospital Manager Devendra Chandolia said. pic.twitter.com/T1PJTOBExb— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.