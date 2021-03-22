शहर चुनें

मध्यप्रदेश: डॉक्टरों का कमाल, महिला के पेट से निकाला 16 किलो का ट्यूमर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 22 Mar 2021 04:06 AM IST
सर्जरी के बाद डॉक्टर...
सर्जरी के बाद डॉक्टर... - फोटो : ani
मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में एक निजी अस्पताल के डाक्टरों ने एक महिला के पेट से 16 किलो का ट्यूमर निकाला। यह ट्यूमर लगभग छह घंटे की लंबी सर्जरी के बाद निकला। अस्पताल के मैनेजर देवेंद्र चंदोलिया ने बताया कि अगर समय रहते इस ट्यूमर को नहीं हटाया जाता तो इसकी जान चली जाती। फिलहाल महिला खतरे से बाहर है।
