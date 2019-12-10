भोपाल: सरकारी स्कूल में चेन से बंधा अज्ञात व्यक्ति का जला हुआ शव बरामद

Madhya Pradesh: Charred body of an unidentified person has been recovered from a govt school in Bhopal. Irshad Wali, DIG Bhopal, says,"The body has been sent for post mortem. All facts will be ascertained on the basis of forensic & post mortem reports. Victim is a male." pic.twitter.com/yIW65wlRhy— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को लेकर उम्मीदवारों के लिए बड़ी राहत की खबर है। सरकार ने उम्मीदवारों आधिकतम आयु सीमा में एक साल की छूट दी है।
10 दिसंबर 2019