शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Madhya Pradesh ›   Bhopal: body of an unidentified person has been recovered from a govt school

भोपाल: सरकारी स्कूल में चेन से बंधा अज्ञात व्यक्ति का जला हुआ शव बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 01:53 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
मध्य प्रदेश के भोपाल में एक सरकारी स्कूल से अज्ञात व्यक्ति का जला हुआ शव बरामद हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है कि शव चेन से बंधा हुआ था और इस शख्स को जिंदा जलाया गया था। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। 
विज्ञापन
 


भोपाल के डीआईजी इरशाद वली ने कहा कि शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। फोरेंसिक जांच और पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट के आधार पर जांच आगे बढ़ेगी। 


 
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

Bigg Boss 13: कैप्टेंसी टास्क में विकास ने पलटा खेल, भड़के आसिम बोले- 'रश्मि हाथ टूटा है मुंह नहीं'

10 दिसंबर 2019

Asim, Vikas and Rashami
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: कैप्टेंसी टास्क में विकास ने पलटा खेल, भड़के आसिम बोले- 'रश्मि हाथ टूटा है मुंह नहीं'

10 दिसंबर 2019

ब्रिटेन में चुनाव
World

दुनिया के इस देश में 'कश्मीर मुद्दे' पर लड़ा जा रहा चुनाव, निर्णायक भूमिका में हैं भारतीय मतदाता

9 दिसंबर 2019

Fastag For Cars
Auto News

Fastag को लेकर लोगों की अजीबोगरीब शिकायतें, घर में खड़ी कार से भी कट रहा टोल टैक्स!

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Dholpur fresh

प्रथम श्रेणी के दुग्ध उत्पादों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है धौलपुर फ्रेश
Delhi Fire
Delhi

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः मुआवजा बना बेटी के लिए 'मुसीबत', पुलिस ने पिता का शव देने से किया इनकार

9 दिसंबर 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

राशिफल 10 दिसंबर: इन पांच राशियों के लिए खास है दिन, सितारों का मिलेगा साथ

10 दिसंबर 2019

HPPSC Judicial Service Examination Topper Priyanka Thakur Interview
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: दृढ़ निश्चय से मिली कामयाबी, अब जज की कुर्सी पर बैठेंगी प्रियंका ठाकुर

9 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
bhopal bhopal police body found in govt school dig bhopal
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

venus transit
Predictions

15 दिसंबर को शुक्र का मकर राशि में प्रवेश, दो राशियों के लिए बना राजयोग

10 दिसंबर 2019

Asim, Vikas and Rashami
Television

Bigg Boss 13: कैप्टेंसी टास्क में विकास ने पलटा खेल, भड़के आसिम बोले- 'रश्मि हाथ टूटा है मुंह नहीं'

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला कांस्टेबल ने शोहदे को जूते से पीटा
Kanpur

सड़क पर इंसाफ: छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ कर रहे मनचले को महिला सिपाही ने 33 सेकेंड में मारे 26 जूते

10 दिसंबर 2019

kapil sharma with ginni chatrath
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा के घर में गूंजी किलकारी, गिन्नी ने बेटी को दिया जन्म

10 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक: लोकसभा में बहुमत से पास, जानें राज्यसभा में क्या है गणित

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्वीटी का फाइल फोटो व उसकी मां
Meerut

उसकी खिलखिलाहट से चहकता था पूरा घर..., एकतरफा इश्क में सिरफिरे ने मां से छीन ली लाडली

10 दिसंबर 2019

Nirbhaya Case Convict pawan shifted tihar from mandoli jail admin orders buying of cctv for monitor
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी को लेकर हलचल तेज, पवन को मंडोली जेल से लाया गया तिहाड़

10 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Personal Finance

इस सरकारी योजना से आपको होगा मुनाफा, हर माह मिलेगी 10,000 रुपये तक की पेंशन

10 दिसंबर 2019

Richa Sharma, Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

साली की वजह से टूटी थी संजय दत्त की पहली शादी, इस बीमारी से हुई थी मौत

10 दिसंबर 2019

एपल
Tech Diary

जानिए एपल के उन प्रॉडक्ट्स के बारे में जो मार्केट में बुरी तरह हुए फ्लॉप

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सरकार ने दी बड़ी राहत, मिली एक साल की छूट

सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को लेकर उम्मीदवारों के लिए बड़ी राहत की खबर है। सरकार ने उम्मीदवारों आधिकतम आयु सीमा में एक साल की छूट दी है।

10 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कैलाश विजयवर्गीय
Madhya Pradesh

विजयवर्गीय का कमलनाथ पर हमला, कहा- हनीट्रैप मामले में सीएम अधिकारियों की उंगलियों पर नाच रहे हैं

10 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पिछले दो सालों में दुष्कर्म के 28 आरोपियों को सुनाई गई मौत की सजा

10 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: नाइट क्लब में ड्रम-गिटार, तबला बजाने वालों पर भी मानव तस्करी का केस, 11 गिरफ्तार

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश : सरपंच पति ने एक ही मंडप में रचाई पत्नी और साली के साथ शादी

8 दिसंबर 2019

जीतू सोनी का एक और बंगला हुआ जमींदोज
India News

इंदौर: जीतू सोनी के एक और बंगले पर चला प्रशासन का हथौड़ा, जमींदोज हुआ अवैध निर्माण

9 दिसंबर 2019

जीतू सोनी के अवैध निर्माण को गिराती नगर निगम की टीम
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: जीतू सोनी के तीन होटल और मकान पर चला प्रशासन का बुलडोजर, ढहाए गए अवैध निर्माण

5 दिसंबर 2019

Pachmari
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: पचमढ़ी आर्मी कैंप से संदिग्धों ने चुराए दो इंसास राइफल, सीसीटीवी में हुए कैद

7 दिसंबर 2019

कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ को किस खेत की मूली कहने से गुस्साए कांग्रेसियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

9 दिसंबर 2019

आरोपी को बचाती पुलिस
Madhya Pradesh

इंदौर: बच्ची से दुष्कर्म और हत्या करने वाले आरोपी को वकीलों ने पीटा, पेशी पर आया था कोर्ट

7 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लोकसभा में पास हुआ नागरिकता संशोधन बिल, जानिए किसने और क्यों किया विरोध?

नागरिकता संशोधन बिल लोकसभा में पास हो गया हालांकि जैसे ही इस बिल का प्रस्ताव सदन में रखा गया उसी वक्त सदन में हंगामा शुरू हो गया। असदुद्दीन ओवैसी से लेकर अखिलेश यादव ने इस बिल के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया था। किसने क्या कहा देखिये रिपोर्ट में।

10 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:24

माइक्रोनेशिया के यप द्वीप में आज भी चलते हैं पत्थर के सिक्के !

10 दिसंबर 2019

महिला पुलिस 1:15

कानपुर में मनचले की पिटाई, महिला सिपाही ने लड़कियों से छेड़खानी पर मारे 33 सेकेंड में 26 जूते

10 दिसंबर 2019

भोपाल 1:40

भोपाल के बड़े तालाब में धुनों पर थिरक उठीं पानी की बूंदें, वॉटर स्क्रीन पर दिखे महात्मा गांधी

10 दिसंबर 2019

कैब 4:25

हंगामे के बीच नागरिकता संशोधन बिल लोकसभा में पास, देखिए किसने क्या कहा

10 दिसंबर 2019

Related

डांस करतीं मध्यप्रदेश की मंत्री इमरती देवी
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश की मंत्री का डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, कांग्रेस ने किया बचाव

5 दिसंबर 2019

भाजपा सांसद प्रज्ञा ठाकुर
Madhya Pradesh

कांग्रेस विधायक के खिलाफ प्रज्ञा ठाकुर का धरना खत्म, कहा- ऊपरी लेवल से दर्ज कराएंगे एफआईआर

8 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश में बच्ची से दुष्कर्म-हत्या के आरोपी को वकीलों ने धुना

7 दिसंबर 2019

रीवा में ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत हो गई है
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रीवा में ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत, नौ की मौत, 23 घायल

5 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Education

MP Board 2020: दो व तीन मार्च से परीक्षा, जानें कब आएगी डेटशीट

6 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

सेना की चौकी से राइफल चोरी करने के मामले में पुलिस को मिला अहम सुराग

7 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited