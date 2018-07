#MadhyaPradesh : A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped in Chhattarpur's Bijawar police station limits yesterday. A case has been registered. The accused are currently absconding. Investigation is underway.

#MadhyaPradesh: 40-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 4 men in forest area of Betul district's Sonaghati on July 7. Case registered under sections 376 (Punishment for rape) & 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Atrocities Act.