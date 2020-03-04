मध्यप्रदेश: पबजी गेम की लत के चलते 18 साल के लड़के ने की आत्महत्या

Madhya Pradesh: An 18-yr-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Hazira Police Station limits of Gwalior y'day. Haripratap Chauhan, Head Constable, Hazira Police Station says, "His mother says he was addicted to PUBG game. We haven't found a suicide note yet. We are investigating" pic.twitter.com/3TIEybzkRn— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.