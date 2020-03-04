शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
मध्यप्रदेश: पबजी गेम की लत के चलते 18 साल के लड़के ने की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 08:26 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में 18 साल के एक लड़के ने कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना ग्वालियर के हाजिरा पुलिस थाने के क्षेत्र की है। हाजिरा पुलिस थाने के हेड कांस्टेबाल हरिप्रताप चौहान ने मंगलवार को बताया, लड़के की मां ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसको पबजी गेम की लत थी। हमें अभी तक कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 
pubg game pubg gwalior madhya pradesh

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
