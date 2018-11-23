शहर चुनें

मैंने अपने कार्यकाल में बहुत सीएम देखें हैं पर योगी जैसा मुख्यमंत्री नहीं देखा: राज्यपाल रामनाईक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 02:04 PM IST
प्रकाश उत्सव में मौजूद राज्यपाल रामनाईक, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व मेयर संयुक्ता भाटिया।
प्रकाश उत्सव में मौजूद राज्यपाल रामनाईक, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ व मेयर संयुक्ता भाटिया। - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
यूपी के राज्यपाल रामनाईक ने प्रकाश उत्सव में कहा कि मैंने अपने कार्यकाल में बहुत से मुख्यमंत्री देखे हैं लेकिन योगी आदित्यनाथ जैसा मुख्यमंत्री नहीं देखा है।
राज्यपाल रामनाईक प्रकाश उत्सव में बोल रहे थे। आज प्रकाश उत्सव में शामिल होने के लिए राज्यपाल रामनाईक व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ एक साथ गुरुद्वारा पहुंचे।

उत्सव में उनके साथ लखनऊ की मेयर संयुक्ता भाटिया भी मौजूद रहीं।

uttar pradesh news dharmsabha in ayodhya
महंत परमहंस दास।
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए अनशन करने वाले महंत ने दी आत्मदाह की चेतावनी, आज शाम करेंगे चिता पूजन

अयोध्या के तपस्वी छावनी के महंत परमहंस ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार को चेतावनी दी है कि अगर सरकार 5 दिसंबर तक राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कानून नहीं लाती है तो वह 6 दिसंबर को आत्मदाह कर लेंगे।

23 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सीआरपीएफ कैंप में जवान ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया, मौके पर ही हुई मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Lucknow

विहिप की सीएम योगी से मांग, राजभर को तुरंत मंत्रिमंडल से करें बर्खास्त

23 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

राहत आयुक्त संजय कुमार हटाए गए, एक महीने पहले मुख्यमंत्री ने दिया था आदेश

23 नवंबर 2018

सीबीएसई की चयेरपर्सन अनीता करवाल
Lucknow

सीबीएसई की चेयरपर्सन ने कहा, वियतनाम व केन्या से भी पिछड़ी है हमारी शिक्षा व्यवस्था

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

युवाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, इस सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आपने किया आवेदन तो पढ़ें लें ये खबर

23 नवंबर 2018

A building collapsed in gomati nagar in lucknow.
Lucknow

लखनऊ के गोमती नगर में भरभराकर ढह गई एक बिल्डिंग, हड़कंप

22 नवंबर 2018

अखिलेश ने ट्वीट की ये तस्वीर
Lucknow

अपने बच्चों संग अखिलेश ने पिता मुलायम को दी जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, कही ये बातें

22 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी अदित्यानाथ
Lucknow

सीएम योगी आज नागपुर और वाराणसी जाएंगे, कल से एमपी-राजस्थान का चुनावी दौरा

23 नवंबर 2018

IAS indra vikram singh becomes aco of noida.
Lucknow

आईएएस इंद्र विक्रम सिंह एसीओ नोएडा बने, शामली के डीएम पद से हटाए गए थे

22 नवंबर 2018

शिवपाल यादव
Lucknow

शिवपाल यादव ने महागठबंधन में शामिल होने की इच्छा जताई, पर रखी बेहद कड़ी शर्त

20 नवंबर 2018

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

राम मंदिर पर कानून बनाने के बयान से इकबाल अंसारी का यू टर्न, कहा- कोर्ट के फैसले को मानेंगे

21 नवंबर 2018

नियुक्ति पत्र देते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने 851 गन्ना पर्यवेक्षकों को दिया नियुक्ति पत्र, कहा- जल्द ही रिक्त पद भी भरेंगे

22 नवंबर 2018

26 doctors resign in ambedkarnagar.
Lucknow

अंबेडकरनगर में विधायक के देवर के उत्पात व मारपीट पर नाराज 26 डॉक्टरों ने दिया इस्तीफा

22 नवंबर 2018

महंत नृत्यगोपालदास
Lucknow

नृत्य गोपालदास ने स्वीकार किया शिवसेना का आमंत्रण, उद्धव ठाकरे के साथ दिखेंगे मंच पर

22 नवंबर 2018

विधायक प्रतिनिधि की जलती गाड़ी
Lucknow

मेडिकल कॉलेज में गुंडागर्दी पर विधायक प्रतिनिधि समेत नौ गिरफ्तार, कर्मचारी व डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर

21 नवंबर 2018

