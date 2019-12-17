नागरिकता कानून व कानून व्यवस्था पर यूपी विधानमंडल में हंगामा, सदन स्थगित

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leaders hold protest at State Assembly over many issues including law and order situation in the state and atrocities against women. pic.twitter.com/RvmSe8rEdb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बहुजन समाज पार्टी की अध्यक्ष मायावती ने नागरिकता कानून Citizenship Amendment Act पर बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं केंद्र सरकार से इस असंवैधानिक कानून को वापस लेने की मांग करती हूं
17 दिसंबर 2019