Uttar Pradesh-Lucknow Jalalpur Bypoll Results Live

Live

जलालपुर: कांटे के लड़ाई में सपा ने बसपा उम्मीदवार को चटाई धूल, सुभाष राय जीते

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 07:20 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh-Lucknow Jalalpur Bypoll Results Live
- फोटो : amar ujala
लाइव अपडेट

07:09 PM, 24-Oct-2019
अंबेडकरनगर की जलालपुर सीट पर उपचुनाव में शुरुआती बढ़त को कायम रख पाने में बसपा सफल नहीं हो पाई। शुरुआती 17 चरणों तक तीसरे नंबर पर रही समाजवादी पार्टी ने 18वें चरण में भाजपा को तीसरे स्थान पर ढकेल दिया, जबकि इसके बाद वह लगातार बसपा के साथ नजदीकी मुकाबले में आती गई।

32 राउंड तक चली मतगणना में सपा प्रत्याशी सुभाष राय 31वें राउंड में बसपा को पीछे छोड़ने में सफल हो गए। इससे शुरुआती दौर में मायूस हुए सपा समर्थकों में पूरे जिले भर में जश्र का माहौल छा गया।

वहीं, जैसे ही सपा प्रत्याशी सुभाष राय की जीत की जानकारी सामने आई तो जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर अन्य क्षेत्रों में सपा समर्थक खुशी से झूम उठे। जगह-जगह सपा कार्यकर्ता सड़क पर उतर आए और एक-दूसरे को जीत की बधाई देते हुए मुंह मीठा कराया। जश्न में डूबे सपाइयों ने जमकर आतिशबाजी की।
jalalpur vidhan sabha elections
शिक्षक 2:27

पढ़ाई के बजाए छात्रों से करवाया ऐसा काम, VIDEO हो गया वायरल

28 अगस्त 2018

