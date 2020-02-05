शहर चुनें

यूपी कैबिनेट का फैसला, मस्जिद के लिए पांच एकड़ जमीन देगी योगी सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 12:13 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अयोध्या में राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए न्यास बनाने की घोषणा के साथ ही योगी सरकार ने मस्जिद के लिए भी पांच एकड़ जमीन देने का एलान किया है।
मस्जिद के लिए रौनाही (अयोध्या) में जमीन दी जाएगी।

बता दें कि राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए न्यास (ट्रस्ट) बनाने की घोषणा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संसद में की।

अयोध्या में मंदिर बनाने का फैसला नौ नवंबर को किया जा चुका है।
ayodhya land for ram temple
