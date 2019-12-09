उत्तर प्रदेश के मंत्री ने दिया 'हम पांच' का नारा, कहा कम से कम तीन बच्चे पैदा करें हिंदू

UP Minister Sunil Bharala: There should be at least 3 children in every family with one of them mandatorily a girl child. How else will relations like aunts, grandmothers come in families? (08.12.2019) https://t.co/0v3coiau6Y— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पंजाब, उत्तराखंड और छत्तीसगढ़ की तर्ज पर अब यूपी में भी देर रात दफ्तर से लौटने वाली महिलाओं को घर तक सुरक्षित पहुंचने में पुलिस मदद करेगी।
9 दिसंबर 2019