Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   UP Minister Sunil Bharala says There should be at least 3 children in every family 

उत्तर प्रदेश के मंत्री ने दिया 'हम पांच' का नारा, कहा कम से कम तीन बच्चे पैदा करें हिंदू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 03:31 AM IST
सुनील भराला
सुनील भराला - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश के मंत्री सुनील भराला ने हिंदू परिवारों को तीन बच्चे पैदा करने की सलाह दी है। भराला का कहना है कि आज समाज में केवल दो बच्चे पैदा करने की मांग उठ रही है। 
हालांकि अभी ऐसा कोई कानून हीं है लेकिन अधिकांश हिंदू परिवार एक ही बच्चे तक सीमित हो गए हैं। भराला ने कहा कि व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मेरा मानना है कि हम पांच का विचार अपनाना चाहिए।  

उन्होंने कहा कि हर परिवार में तीन बच्चे होने चाहिए और उनमें से एक लड़की हो। भराला का कहना है कि दादी-चाची के रिश्तों का क्या होगा।
up minister sunil bharala three child in family
Rashami Desai and Salman Khan
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान की पोल खुलते ही आई रश्मि की मां की प्रतिक्रिया, भाई ने पहले ही किया था आगाह

8 दिसंबर 2019

