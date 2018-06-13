शहर चुनें

यूपी के डीजीपी ने स्वीकार किया पीएम मोदी का फिटनेस चैलेंज, IPS अफसरों को पास किया मैसेज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 13 Jun 2018 10:56 PM IST
यूपी के डीजीपी ओमप्रकाश सिंह व प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
यूपी के डीजीपी ओमप्रकाश सिंह व प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी के डीजीपी ओमप्रकाश सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के फिटनेस चैलेंज को स्वीकार कर लिया है और साथ ही प्रदेश के सभी आईपीएस अफसरों को भी देश को फिट बनाने में योगदान करने का आह्वान किया।
बुधवार शाम को किए गए अपने ट्वीट में उन्होंने (यूपी डीजीपी) कहा कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, आपका फिटनेस चैलेंज स्वीकार करते हुए मैं गर्व की अनुभूति कर रहा हूं। साथ ही ये चैलेंज मैं प्रदेश के सभी आईपीएस अफसरों को भी पास कर रहा हूं जिससे कि वो सभी देश को फिट बनाने में अपना योगदान दे सकें।





आपको बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने बुधवार को अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट से एक वीडियो जारी किया था जिसमें वो योग के साथ कई एक्सरसाइज करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने अगले ट्वीट में कर्नाटक के सीएम कुमारस्वामी, टेबिल टेनिस खिलाड़ी मानिक बत्रा और 40 वर्ष से अधिक के आईपीएस अफसरों को फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया था।


