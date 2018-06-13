Hon’ble PM @narendramodi sir, I am honoured to accept your #FitnessChallenge & I pass on this challenge to all IPS officers in UP to lead their force towards a fitter India. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #PoliceFitTohSafetyHit https://t.co/SOAaadI0cC— DGP UP (@dgpup) June 13, 2018
Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2
मध्यप्रदेश सरकार परिवार की मुखिया की मौत पर चार लाख का मुआवजा देगी। इसकी घोषणा खुद मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने की।
13 जून 2018