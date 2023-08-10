Rahul Gandhi: 'राहुल गांधी कभी किस करते हैं... भारत माता की हत्या की बात करते हैं, उन्हें सीखने की जरूरत'

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Lucknow: Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM of UP, says "On one hand, Rahul Gandhi talks about 'Bharat Jodo' and on the other hand, gives statements like 'Bharat Mata ki hatya'. All these statements show he needs to learn a lot" pic.twitter.com/31hvxMValX— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed