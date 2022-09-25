UP News: मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले- मुश्किल समय में किसानों के साथ हमेशा खड़ी है डबल इंजन सरकार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
I offer my tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, on his Jayanti. Our double-engine govt stands with the farmers in times of distress. In 2014, PM Modi set the aim of doubling farmers' income, also launched Soil Health card and other schemes: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/C1Th5896cz— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2022
