अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   two special trains will run for mumbai

यात्रा करने वालों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी, चलेंगी दो स्पेशल ट्रेन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 01:36 PM IST
two special trains will run for mumbai
गर्मी की छुट्टियों में मुंबई जाने की योजना बनाने वालों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। पूर्वोत्तर रेलवे दो स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाएगा। इसमें एक सुविधा ट्रेन भी शामिल है। ट्रेन नंबर 82908 स्पेशल 13 अप्रैल से एक जून तक प्रत्येक शुक्रवार को लखनऊ जंक्शन से रात 10:35 बजे रवाना होगी।

यह ट्रेन झांसी, बीना, उज्जैन और बड़ोदरा होते हुए अगले दिन रात 11:10 बजे मुंबई सेंट्रल पहुंचेगी। इसी तरह ट्रेन 82907 सुविधा ट्रेन 12 अप्रैल से 31 मई तक प्रत्येक गुरुवार को मुंबई सेंट्रल से शाम 7:35 बजे रवाना होकर, अगले दिन रात 8:40 बजे लखनऊ जंक्शन पहुंचेगी।

RELATED

ट्रेन में स्लीपर की तीन, एसी सेकंड की दो और एसी थर्ड की आठ बोगियां होंगी। इसी तरह ट्रेन 09014 स्पेशल आठ से 29 जून तक प्रत्येक शुक्रवार को लखनऊ जंक्शन से रात 10:35 बजे रवाना होकर उज्जैन, रतलाम के रास्ते अगले दिन रात 11:10 बजे मुंबई सेंट्रल पहुंचेगी।
आगे पढ़ें

लगेगी अतिरिक्त बोगी
charbagh station trains in lucknow lucknow station

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Selena Gomez suffering from anxiety and depression, feels its a life long affair now
Hollywood

'डिप्रेशन' और 'ऐंगजाइअटी' की शिकार हुईं सेलिना गोमेज, सबके सामने कुबूल की बात

9 फरवरी 2018

neeraj pandey aiyaary based on adarsh houshing scam
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले 'अय्यारी' की कहानी का खुलासा, इस तरह हुआ था करोड़ों का घोटाला

9 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh promote Akshay Kumar film Padman in funny style
Bollywood

'खिलजी' ने अपने सुपरहीरो के साथ किया डांस, सैनिटरी नैपकिन दिखाकर हुए वायरल

9 फरवरी 2018

meet Rani Mukerji brother in film hichki
Bollywood

Exclusive: 'हिचकी' में रानी के भाई बनकर सामने आए हुसैन दलाल, कहा- 'गर्व महसूस कर रहा हूं'

9 फरवरी 2018

Shah rukh Khan promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign swachh abhiyan at Auto Expo
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने PM मोदी के 'स्वच्छ अभियान' का इस तरह किया प्रमोशन, आप भी देखे लें...

9 फरवरी 2018

Shahid kapoor starts shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand
Bollywood

शुरू हुई बत्ती 'गुल, मीटर चालू' की शूटिंग, शाहिद कपूर सीख रहे हैं गढ़वाली

9 फरवरी 2018

arunachalam muruganantham watch padman and share his experience
Bollywood

43 साल पहले 'रियल पैडमैन' ने देखी आखिरी फिल्म, अब अपनी जिंदगी पर बनी मूवी देख रो पड़े

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

AAP MLAs took office of profit: High Court
Delhi NCR

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के 20 विधायकों की अयोग्यता संबंधी मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि ये विधायक लाभ के पद पर रहे हैं। इन्होंने लाभ लिया या नहीं, यह महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है।

9 फरवरी 2018

Order of Vigilance inquiry against bjp Mayor of North Delhi municipal Corporation
Delhi NCR

मुश्किल में भाजपा मेयर, LG ने जारी किए विजिलेंस जांच के आदेश, जानिए क्या है मामला

9 फरवरी 2018

mother killed toddler for making continuous milk demand
Madhya Pradesh

भूख से तड़प रही बच्ची का मां ने काटा गला, मांग रही थी दूध

9 फरवरी 2018

house tax will also be deposited at metro stations
Lucknow

गृहकर जमा करने वालों को मिलेगी ये सुविधा, अब यहां पर भी जमा कर सकेंगे TAX

9 फरवरी 2018

Deputy CM's warning For those who copying in examination
Kanpur

परीक्षा में 'नकल करने और कराने वालों' के लिए Deputy CM की ये चेतावनी

9 फरवरी 2018

teenage girl commits suicide in lucknow
Lucknow

लखनऊ में किशोरी ने लगाई फांसी, ये थी वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

barabanki police arrested criminals
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में फिर मुठभेड़, पांच बदमाशों को पुलिस ने दबोचा, पौने दो लाख रुपये और तमंचे बरामद

9 फरवरी 2018

Finding Parents daughter came to kanpur
Kanpur

1975 में ठुकरा दिया गया, 'जननी और जनक' को अमेरिका से ढूंढने आई बहनें

9 फरवरी 2018

separatists call shutdown in kashmir valley on heavy security
Jammu

अलगाववादियों ने घाटी में बुलाया बंद, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

9 फरवरी 2018

hooda vs ashok tanwar, rebellion in haryana congress for amit shah rally
Chandigarh

कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी: अमित शाह की रैली को लेकर हुड्डा और तंवर के सुर अलग-अलग

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

खेत में गन्ना छील रही युवती को बाघ ने बनाया निवाला, ऐसी हालत में मिला लाश

जंगलों की लगातार हो रही कटाई के कारण जानवर अब आबादी वाले क्षेत्रों में आने लगे हैं। आबादी वाले क्षेत्रों में वो इंसानों को मार रहे हैं, ऐसी ही एक मामला सामने आया है लखनऊ से। जहां खेत में गन्ना छील रही एक लड़की को बाघ ने अपना शिकार बना लिया।

9 फरवरी 2018

LUCKNOW MADIYAON ENGLISH SCHOOL TEACHER PHYSICALLY ABUSED CHILDREN 1:04

अंग्रेजी के टीचर ने बच्चों के साथ की ‘गंदी बात’, पुलिस ने सिखाया ये सबक

9 फरवरी 2018

UTTAR PRADESH VIDHAN SABHA OPPOSITION RUCKUS PAPER BALLS ON GOVERNOR RAM NAIK 3:04

देखिए, यूपी विधानसभा में विपक्ष ने किया क्या ‘कांड’

9 फरवरी 2018

Three day bird festival in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, CM inaugurates 2:08

दुधवा टाइगर रिजर्व में तीन दिवसीय बर्ड फेस्टिवल, सीएम करेंगे उद्घाटन

9 फरवरी 2018

Criminal gunned down, policeman injured in sitapu encounter by up police 2:16

एक्शन में यूपी पुलिस, अब यहां बदमाशों को घेरा

8 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

anand-vihar-barauni ac special train will run from february
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी , चलेगी ये एसी स्पेशल ट्रेन

18 जनवरी 2018

six passenger trains cancelled till 28 february
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी, ये ट्रेन्स 28 फरवरी तक रहेंगी निरस्त

27 दिसंबर 2017

heart attack to the passenger in shatabdi express
Lucknow

शताब्दी ट्रेन में हार्ट पेशेंट को पानी न मिलने से पड़ा अटैक, रेलमंत्री को ट्वीट करने पर मिली मदद

13 दिसंबर 2017

passenger trains cancelled due to fog
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी, 85 दिन तक निरस्त रहेंगी ये ट्रेन्स

6 दिसंबर 2017

janta express cancelled till seventeen march
Lucknow

ट्रेन से करते हैं सफर तो पढ़ें यह खबर, हो सकती है आपके काम की

22 फरवरी 2017

two special train will run for summer vacation
Lucknow

ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, चलेंगी दो स्पेशल ट्रेनें

11 फरवरी 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.