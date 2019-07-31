शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Two IPS transfer with SP Gonda.

गोंडा के पुलिस अधीक्षक सहित दो आईपीएस के तबादले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 02:14 PM IST
Two IPS transfer with SP Gonda.
- फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी में बुधवार को दो आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले कर दिए गए। आर के नैयर को गोंडा जिले का नया पुलिस अधीक्षक बनाया गया है।
दरअसल, जिले के पूर्व पुलिस अधीक्षक राकेश प्रकाश सिंह काफी समय से बीमार थे जिसके चलते उन्होंने छुट्टी के लिए भी अप्लाई किया था। उन्हें अब पुलिस अधीक्षक, एटीएस लखनऊ बनाया गया है।

वहीं, अब तक पुलिस अधीक्षक एटीएस लखनऊ रहे आर के नैयर को गोंडा के पुलिस अधीक्षक पद पर तैनाती दी गई है।



 
ips transfer in up ips transfer in uttar pradesh gonda sp transfer
विज्ञापन

