Two died and one injured in an accident in Raebareli.

रायबरेली: ट्रक की टक्कर से महिला व उसके भाई की मौके पर मौत, बेटे का इलाज कराने जा रही थी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 01:07 PM IST
महबूब व समीमन।
महबूब व समीमन। - फोटो : amar ujala
रायबरेली के फुरसतगंज थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत रायबरेली सुल्तानपुर मार्ग पर पूरे मरदान गांव में ट्रक की भीषण टक्कर से महिला व उसके भाई की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वह अपने बेटे का इलाज कराने गौरीगंज जा रही थी।
ट्रक जायस की तरफ से आ रहा था। महिला व उसके भाई की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि बीमार बेटा बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। जिसका इलाज रायबरेली जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा है।

मृतकों की पहचान महबूब व समीमन के रूप में हुई है। हादसे की जानकारी पर मृतक के घर में कोहराम मच गया। दुर्घटना करने वाले वाहन की तलाश की जा रही है।
 

raebareli news accident in raebareli two died in an accident in raebareli
