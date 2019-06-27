यूपीः नाबालिग ने भांग लाने से किया इंकार, तीन लोगों ने पहले पीटा फिर पिलाया तेजाब

Lucknow: 3 men thrashed a 14-yr-old boy & made him drink acid after he allegedly refused to bring cannabis for them, in Fazullaganj y'day. Police say, "Acid didn't go down his food pipe but was only in the mouth. We arrested the main accused. Teams formed to look for the other 2" pic.twitter.com/SVPoe2nN9G— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पूर्वांचल के आजमगढ़ के बाद अब पश्चिम यूपी के सहारनपुर व मुरादाबाद मंडल की समीक्षा के लिए जा सकते हैं। 29 व 30 जून को मुख्यमंत्री का भ्रमण तय हो सकता है।
27 जून 2019