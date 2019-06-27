शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   three men thrashed a 14-yr-old boy and drink him acid after he refused to bring cannabis for them

यूपीः नाबालिग ने भांग लाने से किया इंकार, तीन लोगों ने पहले पीटा फिर पिलाया तेजाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 27 Jun 2019 09:15 PM IST
घटना की जानकारी देता पुलिस अफसर
घटना की जानकारी देता पुलिस अफसर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ के फजलुल्लागंज में रविवार को कथित तौर पर भांग लाने से मना करने पर तीन लोगों ने एक 14 साल के लड़के की पिटाई की और उसे तेजाब पिला दिया। पुलिस का कहना है कि एसिड उसके खाने की नली से नीचे नहीं गया था, केवल मुंह में ही रह गया था। हमने मुख्य आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है और अन्य 2 की तलाश के लिए टीम गठित कर दी है। 
acid attack lucknow police
