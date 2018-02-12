अपना शहर चुनें

तीसरे दिन नहीं चल सकी विधान परिषद, हंगामे के चलते कल तक स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:37 PM IST
मीडिया से बात करते सपा नेता।
यूपी विधान परिषद के बजट सत्र का तीसरा दिन भी हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ गया। प्रदेश की कानून व्यवस्था, इलाहाबाद में दलित छात्र की हत्या और समाजवादियों पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर विपक्ष ने जमकर हंगामा किया।

इसके बाद सदन की कार्यवाही को 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया। 12 बजे फिर से कार्यवाही शुरू होते ही विपक्ष ने नारेबाजी शुरू कर दी। जिसके बाद कार्यवाही को मंगलवार तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया।

इलाहाबाद में दो दिन पहले एलएलबी कर रहे दलित छात्र की हत्या कर दी गई थी। बसपा नेता इस पर चर्चा करने की मांग कर रहे थे। इसके बाद सपा नेताओं ने सीएम योगी द्वारा समाजवादियों को आतंकी कहे जाने पर हंगामा किया और सीएम से मांफी मांगने की मांग को लेकर जमकर नारेबाजी की।
