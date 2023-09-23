लखनऊ: 'ये उनकी पार्टी की संस्कृति है', भाजपा सांसद रमेश बिधूड़ी की अभद्र टिप्पणी पर स्वामी प्रसाद ने कसा तंज

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya says, "...The BJP MP made very bad comments... This is against the dignity of a Member of Parliament... His remarks made clear that this is not only the character of the BJP's… pic.twitter.com/z8FgXoSxbO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed