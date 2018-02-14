अपना शहर चुनें

5 करोड़ की हेरोइन के साथ तस्कर गिरफ्तार, एनसीबी को कई खुलासों की उम्मीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 02:35 PM IST
smuggler arrested in gazipur bus stand with one Kilogram heroin
तस्कर मरुल शेख
नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने बुधवार को एक बड़ी सफलता हासिल करते हुए एक किलो हेरोइन के साथ एक तस्कर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। हेरोइन की कीमत अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में करीब 5 करोड़ रुपए बतायी जा रही है।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक लखनऊ जोन की नारकोटिक्स टीम को गाजीपुर में तस्कर की जानकारी मिली थी। वहां पहुंची टीम ने पश्चिम बंगाल निवासी कमरुल शेख को हेरोइन के साथ गाजीपुर बस स्टैंड से हिरासत में  ले लिया। टीम फिलहाल जांच में जुटी है। तस्कर से पूछताछ में कई खुलासे होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।
