Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   six people have been arrested in connection with the mosque blast in Kushinagar.

कुशीनगर मस्जिद ब्लास्ट मामले में छह गिरफ्तार, आईजी बोले- घटना के पीछे आतंकी संगठन नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 07:12 PM IST
आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीन कुमार
आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीन कुमार - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
कुशीनगर के एक इलाके की मस्जिद में विस्फोट मामले में छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीन कुमार ने कहा कि के वारदात पीछे कोई आतंकी संगठन नहीं है। ऐसे कोई साक्ष्य नहीं मिल सके हैं। वारदात के मुख्य आरोपी कुतुबुद्दीन की विस्तृत जांच की जा रही है।
बता दें कि कुशीनगर जिले के तुर्कपट्टी थाना क्षेत्र के अवरवा सोफीगंज गांव के बैरागीपट्टी की मस्जिद में ब्लास्ट हो गया था। शुरुआती जांच में बारूदी विस्फोट की पुष्टि होने पर पुलिस ने सात लोगों के खिलाफ संगीन मामलों में केस दर्ज कर मस्जिद के मौलवी सहित चार को जेल भेज दिया गया था।

विस्फोट का मास्टरमाइंड बताया जा रहा हाजी कुतुबुद्दीन गुरुवार को गोरखपुर से सटे कुशीनगर की सीमा से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। कुशीनगर पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है। एटीएस और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियां भी पूछताछ करेंगी।
kushinagar explosion in mosque master mind arrest i g law and order praveen kumar
