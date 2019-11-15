कुशीनगर मस्जिद ब्लास्ट मामले में छह गिरफ्तार, आईजी बोले- घटना के पीछे आतंकी संगठन नहीं

Lucknow: Praveen Kumar, IG, Law & Order on Kushinagar mosque blast incident: Total 6 people have been arrested in connection with the mosque blast case. No terror link has been found in the investigation so far. A detailed investigation against main accused Qutubuddin is on. pic.twitter.com/X7vQmnfg0p— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 15, 2019
उत्तर प्रदेश अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति आयोग के अध्यक्ष बृजलाल को विदाई दे दी गई। 17 नवंबर को उनके कार्यकाल का आखिरी दिन है।
15 नवंबर 2019