लखनऊ जंक्शन के पार्सल घर पर छापा, एसआईबी के कब्जे में लीज कोच का लाखों का माल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:03 PM IST
raid at parcel godown of lucknow junction
छापे के दौरान मचा हड़कंप। - फोटो : amar ujala
वाणिज्य कर विभाग के दस्ते ने शनिवार को लखनऊ जंक्शन के पार्सल घर पर छापामारी करके टैक्स चोरी से आया लाखों रुपये के माल को कब्जे में ले लिया है। माल के व्यापारियों को प्रपत्र लेकर पार्सलघर पर बुलाया गया है। जो व्यापारी माल के दस्तावेज नहीं दिखाएंगे तो उसको जब्त कर लिया जाएगा।

एसआईबी के एडिशनल कमिश्नर अनंजय कुमार राय ने बताया कि यह कार्रवाई मुख्यालय एवं लोकल इकाई की टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से की है। इसमें दिल्ली से आए इलेक्ट्रिक उपकरण, तांबा वायर, रेडीमेड, होजरी, इलाइची आदि को कब्जे में लेकर जांच की जा रही है।

एसआईबी की इस कार्रवाई से लखनऊ जंक्शन पर हड़कंप मच गया। रेलवे के अफसर भी अपने केबिन से निकलकर तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचे। भारी संख्या में व्यापारी भी जमा हो गए। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि इसमें कई लोग शामिल हैं। कार्रवाई होगी तो कई लोग फंसेंगे।
charbagh railway station uttar pradesh news lucknow news

