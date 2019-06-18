शहर चुनें

Schools will remain closed till 23 june in lucknow.

23 जून तक जिले के सभी स्कूलों में रहेगा अवकाश, जिलाधिकारी ने जारी किया आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 02:35 PM IST
लखनऊ के जिलाधिकारी कौशल राज शर्मा
लखनऊ के जिलाधिकारी कौशल राज शर्मा - फोटो : amar ujala
भीषण गर्मी को देखते हुए लखनऊ के जिलाधिकारी कौशल राज शर्मा ने 23 जून 2019 तक सभी स्कूलों में अवकाश की घोषणा की है।
यह आदेश जिले के सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी व एडेड स्कूलों पर लागू होगा।

जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि जो विद्यालय शुरू हो गए है वो तत्काल इस आदेश का अनुपालन करे। यदि कोई विद्यालय खुला पाया जाएगा तो उसके विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

lucknow dm lucknow news vacations in schools
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊः देर रात नदवा कॉलेज में घुसकर फेंका सुतली बम, दहशत में लोग, हंगामा

लखनऊ के हसनगंज थानाक्षेत्र स्थित नदवा कॉलेज में घुसकर देर रात करीब 11 बजे बदमाश ने सुतली बम फेंक दिया। धमाके की आवाज सुनकर लोग दहशत में आ गए। कुछ देर के लिए अफरा-तफरी का माहौल हो गया।

18 जून 2019

राज्यपाल राम नाईक
Lucknow

राज्यपाल ने यूपी सरकार के तीन मंत्रियों के इस्तीफे किए स्वीकार, इन्हें सौंपी अतिरिक्त जिम्मेदारी

17 जून 2019

ट्रैक्टर और ट्रक हादसे में छह की मौत
Lucknow

सीतापुर: टैंकर और ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर में छह लोगों की मौत, सात घायल

18 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

मदरसों के बच्चों पर मेहरबान हुई योगी सरकार, नौ दिन और बढ़ाया अवकाश

17 जून 2019

एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था पीवी रमाशास्त्री
Lucknow

नए एडीजी लॉ एंड आर्डर बोले, महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

17 जून 2019

रेलवे फाटक खुला था, गुजर गई ट्रेन, हादसा टला
Lucknow

रेलवे फाटक खुला था, गुजर गई ट्रेन, हादसा टला

18 जून 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Lucknow

यूपी: बहराइच में दर्दनाक हादसा, दो बाइकों की टक्कर, तीन की मौत 5 घायल

17 जून 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

लखनऊः तत्काल वापस लिया जाए बिजली दर वृद्धि का जनविरोधी प्रस्ताव: अखिलेश यादव

17 जून 2019

आईपीएस अफसर राजीव मेहरोत्रा
Lucknow

लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस वे पर पलटी कार, आईपीएस अफसर समेत तीन घायल

17 जून 2019

मायावती
Lucknow

बिजली की दरों में वृद्धि सौभाग्य को दुर्भाग्य योजना में बदल देगी: बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती

17 जून 2019

