शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   samajwadi party issues new list of its star campaigners for lok sabha elections 2019.

मुलायम सिंह को सुबह स्टार प्रचारकों में जगह नहीं, शाम को शामिल किया, सपा ने जारी की नई सूची

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 06:18 PM IST
मुलायम सिंह यादव
मुलायम सिंह यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
समाजवादी पार्टी ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के पहले चरण के चुनाव में प्रचार के लिए आखिरकार सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव को बतौर स्टार प्रचारक शामिल कर लिया और फिर नई सूची जारी की।
विज्ञापन
मालूम हो कि रविवार सुबह जारी की गई 40 प्रचारकों की सूची में मुलायम सिंह यादव का नाम नहीं था लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर हुई आलोचना के बाद शाम को नई लिस्ट जारी की गई जिसमें मुलायम का नाम लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपर रखा गया है।

ये देखें सपा के स्टार प्रचारकों की नई सूची-

विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

इन्हें भी मिली स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची में जगह
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश के आजमगढ़ से चुनाव लड़ने पर भाजपा नेता ने जताई खुशी, कहा- मेरे घर को बनाएं चुनाव ऑफिस

24 मार्च 2019

शिवपाल सिंह यादव व अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश से आगे निकले चाचा शिवपाल, यूपी के साथ ही 10 अन्य राज्यों में भी घोषित किए प्रत्याशी

24 मार्च 2019

अमर सिंह व रामगोपाल यादव।
Lucknow

पुलवामा हमले पर विवादित बयान देने वाले रामगोपाल पर चले देशद्रोह का केस: अमर सिंह

24 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव आजमगढ़ से लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव, आजम खां रामपुर से चुनावी मैदान में

24 मार्च 2019

भाजपा में इन सांसदों और नेताओं को इस बाद टिकट नहीं मिला है
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: बिहार में भाजपा ने इन सांसदों का काटा टिकट, ये है वजह

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
lok sabha elections 2019 mulayam singh yadav lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

pm modi biopic
India News

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की रिलीज पर मनसे ने दी धमकी

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

ईडी को अदालत ने दी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए एलआर भेजने की मंजूरी

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कनाडा के सबसे बड़े चर्च के पादरी पर किया हमला

24 मार्च 2019

income tax
India News

आयकर विभाग ने 800 करोड़ की विदेशी संपत्ति का पता लगाया 

24 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

लखनऊ में गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह।
Lucknow

राफेल होता तो हमारे जवानों को वार करने के लिए पाकिस्तान जाने की जरूरत न पड़ती: राजनाथ सिंह

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि पिछले पांच साल में लखनऊ में 24 हजार करोड़ रुपये का निवेश हुआ। जिले के विकास के लिए हर संभव कोशिश की अब यहां की जनता ही तय करे कि क्या करना है।

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती।
Lucknow

सिर्फ चंद्रशेखर से मुलाकात ही नहीं कांग्रेस के इन कदमों से भी नाराज हैं मायावती

23 मार्च 2019

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

पूर्व डीजीपी ने बसपा शासन की पुलिसिंग पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- सीएमओ की हत्या का हुआ था गलत खुलासा

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: बसपा ने जारी की 11 उम्मीदवारों की पहली लिस्ट, देखें यहां

22 मार्च 2019

mayawati
Lucknow

बोलीं मायावती - पाक पीएम को चिट्ठी लिखकर मोदी ने जनता से किया छल, अखिलेश ने दिया साथ

23 मार्च 2019

constable
Lucknow

सिपाही भर्ती जनवरी-2018 : 29 अप्रैल से दो चरणों में होगा चयनित अभ्यर्थियों का प्रशिक्षण

23 मार्च 2019

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड
Lucknow

विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड में बर्खास्त सिपाहियों पर आरोप तय, जमानत पर छूटा सिपाही भी भेजा गया जेल

23 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री ने की सख्ती तो अफसरों ने कर्मचारियों को दिया डीए, पेंशनर फिर भी छूटे

24 मार्च 2019

state employees to get increased da before 31 march.
Lucknow

18 लाख कर्मचारियों को बढ़ा डीए 31 मार्च से पहले देने का आदेश, नकद होगा भुगतान

23 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

इन स्पेशल ट्रेनों की जानकारी आपके लिए हो सकती है फायदेमंद, यहां देखें वेटिंग की स्थिति

23 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सहारनपुर से किया चुनाव प्रचार का आगाज, चुनावी सभा में जमकर बरसे राहुल गांधी पर

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को यूपी के सहारनपुर पहुंचकर मां शाकंभरी देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। मां शाकंभरी देवी के दर्शन कर योगी ने चुनाव प्रचार की शुरुआत की। इस दौरान उन्होंने गठबंधन पर भी जमकर निशाना साधा।

24 मार्च 2019

कौशांबी 3:27

यूपी के कौशांबी के इस गांव में क्यों कई परिवार एक ही घर में रहने को हैं मजबूर, देखिए ये खास रिपोर्ट

24 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:39

एक दिन के पीएम बनने पर लोगों ने रखी राय, कहा इन समस्याओं पर सरकार करें काम

24 मार्च 2019

मेरठ 2:34

मेरठ से BJP उम्मीदवार राजेंद्र अग्रवाल के खिलाफ इस गांव के लोगों ने खोला मोर्चा

24 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:07

फतेहपुर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले करेंगे ये काम

23 मार्च 2019

Related

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मोदी राज में बेरोजगारी चरम पर लेकिन अमीरों की संख्या बढ़ी, जवाब दें: बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती

23 मार्च 2019

1
Lucknow

गोंडा: पति ने चाकू से रेता पत्नी का गला, एक साल पहले ही भगा कर की थी शादी

23 मार्च 2019

शिवपाल सिंह यादव व रामगोपाल यादव।
Lucknow

फिरोजाबाद से रामगोपाल यादव के बेटे के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ेंगे शिवपाल यादव, जारी की उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट

19 मार्च 2019

सतेंद्र और प्रमोद (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

ओवरब्रिज से गिरकर बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत, एक का 11 महीने पहले हुआ था विवाह

23 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती और अजित सिंह
Lucknow

मुजफ्फरनगर से चुनाव लड़ेंगे रालोद अध्यक्ष चौधरी अजित सिंह, घोषित किए तीन उम्मीदवार

19 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.