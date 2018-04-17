शहर चुनें

हजरतगंज में युवती को बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म, विरोध पर कर दिया ये हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 12:34 PM IST
लखनऊ के सबसे व्यस्ततम इलाके हजरतगंज में एक युवती को बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। युवती के साथ मारपीट भी की गई है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को दबोच लिया है, जबकि पीड़िता को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।
हजरतगंज के वजीर हसन रोड पर एकता अपार्टमेंट है। इसमें एक जेई का भी फ्लैट है। जेई और उनका पूरा परिवार प्रतापगढ़ में ही रहता है। जेई के इस फ्लैट में उनका ड्राइवर रहता है। आरोप है कि सोमवार रात वह एक युवती को बहला-फुसलाकर फ्लैट पर लेकर आया।

युवती ने आरोप लगाया कि ड्राइवर ने उससे दुष्कर्म किया और विरोध करने पर उसे मारापीटा भी। किसी तरह वह भागकर हजरतगंज थाने पहुंची। उसने आरोपी के खिलाफ तहरीर दी है। पुलिस ने पीड़िता को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

हजरतगंज कोतवाली के इंस्पेक्टर आनंद शाही ने स्वीकारा कि ऐसा मामला आया है। आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। इसके बाद केस दर्ज किया जाएगा।

