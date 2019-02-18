शहर चुनें

कल मंगलवार को रविदास जयंती पर सार्वजनिक अवकाश, आदेश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 10:51 AM IST
public holiday on ravidas jayanti in uttar pradesh.
उत्तर प्रदेश शासन ने संत रविदास जयंती पर 19 फरवरी को सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया है। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव जितेन्द्र कुमार ने आदेश जारी कर दिया है।
अब तक रविदास जयंती निर्बंधित अवकाशों की सूची में शामिल थी। निगोशिएबुल इंस्ट्रूमेंट एक्ट के तहत इसे सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया गया है।

इसी दिन मंगलवार को माघी पूर्णिमा का स्नान भी है।

ravidas jayanti public holiday yogi adityanath
