लो अब बदल गया आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स की साड़ी का रंग, अब इस ड्रेस कोड में आएंगी नजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 04:11 PM IST
pink saree will be the new dress code of Anganwadi
आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्त्रियां हरी साड़ी की जगह गुलाबी और सहायिकाएं पीले रंग की साड़ियां पहनेंगी। इस संबंध में निदेशक बाल विकास सेवा एवं पुष्टाहार ने सभी जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारियों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं। कई सरकारी भवनों और परिचय पत्रों का रंग बदलने के बाद अब सरकारी मुलाजिमों की यूनिफार्म का रंग बदलने लगा है।

मंगलवार को निदेशक राजेंद्र कुमार सिंह की ओर से जारी निर्देश में कहा गया है कि आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए गुलाबी और सहायिकाओं के लिए पीले रंग की साड़ियां खरीदी जाएंगी। इससे पहले इन दोनों के लिए हरे रंग की साड़ियां निर्धारित थीं। सरकार बदलने के साथ ही आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकत्रियों की साड़ियों का रंग भी बदलता रहा है। बसपा सरकार में साड़ी नीली थी। सपा सरकार आई तो उसने इसका रंग बदलकर हरा कर दिया था।
