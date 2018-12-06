शहर चुनें

पीसीएस अजय कुमार अवस्थी का ट्रांसफर, अपर आयुक्त वाराणसी बनाए गए

Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 05:20 PM IST
PCS ajay kumar awasthi transferred.
ख़बर सुनें
पीसीएस अजय कुमार अवस्थी को गाजीपुर से स्थानान्तरित कर वाराणसी भेजा गया है।
अजय गाजीपुर में मुख्य राजस्व अधिकारी, अतिरिक्त कार्यभार उप संचालक चकबंदी के पद पर थे।

उन्हें अपर आयुक्त वाराणसी मण्डल वाराणसी भेजा गया है।

uttar pradesh news officers transfer in uttar pradesh
