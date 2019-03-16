शहर चुनें

बहराइच: भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर नोटों से भरे बैग के साथ एक गिरफ्तार, भेजा गया जेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बहराइच Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 10:37 AM IST
रुपये भरे नोटों के साथ गिरफ्तार हुआ युवक।
रुपये भरे नोटों के साथ गिरफ्तार हुआ युवक।
ख़बर सुनें
बहराइच के रुपईडीहा में एसएसबी के जवानों ने एक युवक को 3.2 लाख रुपये के नोट के साथ भारत नेपाल सीमा के पास से गिरफ्तार किया है।
युवक से पूछताछ कर उसे जेल भेज दिया गया है।
 

bahraich news india nepal border indian currency man arrested with indian currency
