Uttar Pradesh   Lucknow   ola and uber will provide the bike taxi facility in lucknow soon

जाम में भी आसान होगा सफर, शहर में जल्द नजर आएगी बाइक-टैक्सी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:53 PM IST
ola and uber will provide the bike taxi facility in lucknow soon
bike taxi
जल्द ही राजधानी में बाइक टैक्सी के संचालन का रास्ता खुल जाएगा। रोड टैक्स को लेकर जो रोड़े थे, उन्हें सुलझा लिया गया है। इस बाबत शुक्रवार को ट्रांसपोर्टनगर स्थित आरटीओ कार्यालय में ओला-उबर कैब संचालकों से बातचीत हुई।

इसमें एक साल का रोड टैक्स एक साथ जमा करने पर सहमति बनी है। सोमवार से आरटीओ कार्यालय से पत्रावलियों की जांच के बाद परमिट जारी किए जाएंगे।

बता दें कि करीब सात सौ बाइक टैक्सी चलाने की तैयारी है। आरटीओ(प्रशासन) एके सिंह ने बताया कि परमिट मंजूरी के वक्त बाइक टैक्सी का रोड टैक्स एक मुश्त पांच वर्ष के लिए जमा कराने की शर्त रखी गई है। जिसे लेकर आपत्ति थी।

अब साल भर का टैक्स एकमुश्त जमा करवाया जाएगा। जोकि 7,050 रुपए होगा। जबकि पंजीकरण शुल्क 300 रुपये लिया जाएगा। गर, अगले साल टैक्स नहीं जमा किया तो परमिट निरस्त कर दिया जाएगा।

वहीं दूसरी ओर आरटीओ कार्यालय में दस हजार से ज्यादा मोटर कैब का रजिस्ट्रेशन है। इनमें आधे से ज्यादा मोटर कैब टैक्स के बकाए में चल रहे है। इन पर लगाम लगाने के लिए कैब मालिकों को नोटिस जारी की जाएगी। बता दें कि करीब साढ़े छह हजार मोटर-कैब बगैर टैक्स जमा किए संचालित हो रहे हैं।
ola uber bike taxi lucknow rto

