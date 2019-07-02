शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   numbers of 10 trains has change

दस ट्रेनों के नंबर बदले

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 01:30 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दस ट्रेनों के नंबर बदले
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
लखनऊ। त्रिवेणी एक्सप्रेस सहित कई ट्रेनों के नंबर पहली जुलाई से बदल दिए गए हैं। इसमें टनकपुर से सिंगरौली जाने वाली 24370 त्रिवेणी एक्सप्रेस नए नंबर 15076 से रवाना हुई। जबकि शक्तिनगर से टनकपुर जाने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 24369 शक्तिनगर टनकपुर एक्सप्रेस का नया नंबर 15075 हो गया है। 15209 सहरसा-अमृतसर का नया नंबर 14617 है। ऐसे ही 15210 अमृतसर -सहरसा का नया नंबर 14618 हो गया है। 12205 कोटा-देहरादून एक्सप्रेस का नया नंबर 12401 हो गया है और 12206 देहरादून-कोटा का नया नंबर 12402 कर दिया गया है। सिंगरौली से टनकपुर जाने वाली त्रिवेणी एक्सप्रेस का नया नंबर अप 14369 की जगह 15073 होगा। टनकपुर से सिंगरौली जाने वाली त्रिवेणी 14370 का नया नंबर 15074 और इलाहाबाद हरिद्वार एक्सप्रेस का नंबर 14115 की जगह 14229 किया गया है। हरिद्वार-इलाहाबाद का नया नंबर 14116 की जगह 14230 होगा।

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली के पास बन रहा देश का सबसे बड़ा हवाई अड्डा, दुनिया के टॉप 5 एयरपोर्ट में होगा शुमार

1 जुलाई 2019

These rules are changing from 1 july 2019 including LPG Gas Cylinder price
Business Diary

जरूरी खबर: एक जुलाई से लागू होंगे ये छह नए नियम, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

1 जुलाई 2019

bus accident in shimla today parents protest against education minister suresh bhardwaj
Shimla

छात्राओं की मौत पर गुस्साए परिजन, गाड़ियों के शीशे तोड़े, मंत्री को मौके से खदेड़ा, बचकर भागे

1 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: आखिर क्यों मिला चोटिल विजय शंकर की जगह मयंक अग्रवाल को मौका?

1 जुलाई 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल और विजय शंकर
विजय शंकर
मयंक अग्रवाल
mayank agarwal
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: आखिर क्यों मिला चोटिल विजय शंकर की जगह मयंक अग्रवाल को मौका?

1 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो- सूर्यग्रहण
Predictions

Solar Eclipse 2019: कल लगेगा साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण, इन बातों का जरूर रखें विशेष ख्याल

1 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन के भाई राजीव की शादी के बाद नई फोटो आई सामने, यूजर्स ने कर दिया ट्रोल

1 जुलाई 2019

rajeev sen charu asopa
rajeev sen charu asopa
rajeev sen
charu asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन के भाई राजीव की शादी के बाद नई फोटो आई सामने, यूजर्स ने कर दिया ट्रोल

1 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
train numbers change
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Hindi
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति: ठंडे बस्ते में नहीं मोदी सरकार के मुख्य एजेंडे में है हिंदी

1 जुलाई 2019

NRC
India News

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और साहित्य अकादमी विजेता का परिवार भी एनआरसी सूची से बाहर

1 जुलाई 2019

सफाई का दावा
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः 200 करोड़ की शादी के बाद औली में फैली गंदगी साफ, हटाया 300 क्विंटल कचरा

1 जुलाई 2019

दुबई की राजकुमारी हया बिन अल हुसैन
World

271 करोड़ और दो बच्चों के साथ देश छोड़कर भागी यूएई के पीएम की पत्नी, मांगा तलाक

1 जुलाई 2019

do not wear silk in summer season is myth
Fashion

सिल्क को लेकर दूर कीजिए गलतफहमियां, इस तरह का सिल्क पहनने से नहीं लगेगी गर्मी

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया की जर्सी
Cricket News

27 साल में कितनी बदली टीम इंडिया की वर्ल्ड कप जर्सी, ऐसा रहा रंग और डिजाइन

1 जुलाई 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Blog

जी 20 सम्मेलन का संदेश: अमेरिका के पास अब 'ट्रंप' कार्ड नहीं रहा

29 जून 2019

jony ive
Tech Diary

27 साल बाद एपल को अलविदा कहने वाले जॉनी इवे ने टॉयलेट समेत डिजाइन किए थे अनोखे 5 प्रोडक्ट्स

29 जून 2019

अनिद्रा की बीमारी
Health & Fitness

सावधान! नींद की कमी कर देती है प्रजनन क्षमता को कम

29 जून 2019

नीति आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अगले खरीफ मौसम से गरीबों को मिलेगा पोषक तत्वों से भरपूर चावल

30 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

21 आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले
Lucknow

यूपी: कानून व्यवस्था संभालने में फेल, कई जिलों के कप्तान हटाए गए 

शासन ने सोमवार देर रात पांच रेंज के मुखिया और 6 जिलों के पुलिस कप्तान समेत 21 आईपीएस अफसरों के तबादले कर दिए। कानून व्यवस्था और अपराध के मोर्चे पर फेल मेरठ, आगरा और कासगंज के पुलिस कप्तानों को हटा दिया गया है।

2 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मीडिया को संबोधित करती हुईं मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती का हमला, कहा- उपचुनाव में फायदा लेने के लिए 17 जातियों को धोखा दे रही सरकार

1 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी में 19 सीएमओ व 22 सीएमएस के तबादले किए गए फिर आदेश वापस लिया गया

2 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

ज्वॉइन भी न कर पाए थे कि हो गया तबादला , 72 घंटे के अंदर बदल दिए छह अधीक्षण अभियंता

2 जुलाई 2019

गोमतीनगर के लोहिया इंस्टीट्यृट से ट्रॉमा सेंटर के लिए रेफर किया गया मरीज, निजी अस्पताल में इसे मृ
Lucknow

निजी अस्पताल में मरीज को मरा बताया, घर पहुंचने पर चलने लगी सांसें, हंगामा

2 जुलाई 2019

doctor's day celebration from ima
Lucknow

मरीजों की सेवा को तत्पर रहें चिकित्सक

2 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊ में पांच प्रतिबंधित मार्गों पर सिर्फ महिलाओं को मिली ई-रिक्शा चलाने की छूट

1 जुलाई 2019

man climb on train's engine
Lucknow

ट्रेन के इंजन पर चढ़ा युवक

2 जुलाई 2019

mumbai special trains will start from 5 july
Lucknow

5 जुलाई से चलेगी मुम्बई स्पेशल ट्रेन

2 जुलाई 2019

12 casuality officers will appoint in kgmu trauma centr
Lucknow

ट्रामा में नियुक्त होंगे 12 कैजुअल्टी अफसर

2 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

नोएडा के SEZ में एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में लगी भीषण आग, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

नोएडा स्पेशल इकॉनमी जोन में एक एक्सपोर्ट कंपनी में अचानक आग लग जाने के कारण भगदड़ मच गई। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि आग लगने की इस घटना में करोड़ों का सामान जलकर राख हो गया।

1 जुलाई 2019

अशोक

राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात के बाद बोले अशोक गहलोत, 'उम्मीद है वो हमारी बातों पर करेंगे गौर'

1 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड

लंच डेट से निकलते स्पॉट हुए फरहान और शिबानी दांडेकर

1 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:04

271 करोड़ लेकर भागी यूएई के प्रधानमंत्री की पत्नी, मांगा तलाक

1 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस को झटका, दो और कांग्रेस विधायकों ने दिया इस्तीफा

1 जुलाई 2019

Related

special train for gandhidham from 5 july
Lucknow

पांच जुलाई से गांधीधाम के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन

2 जुलाई 2019

गोमतीनगर के लोहिया अस्पताल में बच्चे की मौत।
Lucknow

लोि ह या अस्पताल में बुखार से दो बच्चों की मौत, जांच के आदेश

2 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Lucknow

तमंचे के बल पर किशोरी से मदरसे में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, जान से मारने की धमकी

30 जून 2019

CBSE compartment exam from today
Lucknow

सीबीएसई की कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा आज से

2 जुलाई 2019

क्राइम की खबर के साथ बालीबुड वाली खबर के साथ
Lucknow

बॉलीवुड एक्टर ने दुर्घटना करके भागी कार का फोटो खींचकर टवीट किया

2 जुलाई 2019

Two young person caught with fake idemtity card of sachivalay
Lucknow

सचिवालय में फर्जी पहचान पत्र लेकर पहुंचे युवक, दो पर मुकदमा

2 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.