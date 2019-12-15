शहर चुनें

निशानेबाज शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने अमित शाह को लिखा खून से पत्र, 'मैं दूंगी निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी'

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 09:02 AM IST
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय शूटर वर्तिका सिंह
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय शूटर वर्तिका सिंह - फोटो : ANI
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह को खून से एक पत्र लिखा है, जिसमें उन्होंने निर्भया के दोषियों को महिला द्वारा फांसी दिए जाने की मांग की है। 
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने पत्र में लिखा है कि निर्भया मामले के दोषियों को फांसी मेरे द्वारा दी जानी चाहिए। यह पूरे देश में एक संदेश देगा कि एक महिला भी फांसी दे सकती हैं। उन्होंने लिखा है कि मैं चाहती हूं कि महिला कलाकार और सांसद मेरा समर्थन करें। मुझे उम्मीद है कि इससे समाज में बदलाव आएगा।







 
