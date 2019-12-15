निशानेबाज शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने अमित शाह को लिखा खून से पत्र, 'मैं दूंगी निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी'

Lucknow: International shooter Vartika Singh has written a letter in blood to Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the four men convicted in Nirbhaya gang-rape case should be executed by a woman. (14.12.19) pic.twitter.com/Urgev019xf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019
International shooter Vartika Singh: Hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts should be done by me. This will send a message throughout the country that a woman can also conduct execution. I want the women actors, MPs to support me. I hope this will bring change in society. pic.twitter.com/VQrbpmDgdO— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के पेपर लीक मामले में शनिवार को फिर नया मोड़ आ गया।
15 दिसंबर 2019