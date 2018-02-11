अपना शहर चुनें

नरेश अग्रवाल के बिगड़े बोल, पीएम मोदी के लिए किया जाति सूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 02:28 PM IST
नरेश अग्रवाल
लखनऊ में रविवार को आयोजित अखिल भारतीय वैश्य महासम्मेलन के अधिवेशन में उस वक्त हंगामा शुरू हो गया, जब मुख्य अतिथि नरेश अग्रवाल ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के लिए जाति सूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल करते हुए उन्हें वैश्य समाज का हिस्सा मानने से इंकार कर दिया।

इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने कांग्रेस और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नेहरू पर भी बोलते हुए कहा कि नेहरू परिवार ने गांधी के परिवार को खत्म कर दिया।

इस पर सम्मेलन में उपस्थित साहू समाज के लोगों ने जमकर हंगामा काटा और नरेश अग्रवाल से माफी मांगने की मांग करने लगे। हंगामे को देखते हुए सम्मेलन तत्काल स्थगित कर दिया गया।

कार्यक्रम के बाद मीडिया से बात करते हुए नरेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि मैंने जो कहा वह कोई नई चीज नहीं है। हर आदमी की जाति होती है। कोई नेता अपनी जाति नहीं बताता है तो जनता उसकी जाति बताती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि हम प्रधानमंत्री की जाति की बात नहीं करते, जनता की जाति की बात करते हैं। नेहरू और कांग्रेस पर दिए अपने बयान पर कहा कि कांग्रेस ने जितना वैश्य समाज को नकारा है, उतना किसी और ने नहीं किया। मैं जब तक कांग्रेस में रहा उपेक्षित रहा। सम्मेलन में उठे विरोध को उन्होंने भाजपा के लोगों का विरोध बताया।

लखनऊ के हजरतगंज इलाके में होटल इंडिया अवध में वैश्य समाज द्वारा इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया था। इसमें सपा नेता व राज्यसभा सदस्य नरेश अग्रवाल मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर आमंत्रित थे।
