प्रोफेसर नरेंद्र कुमार तनेजा दोबारा चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति बने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 28 Nov 2018 08:42 PM IST
प्रोफेसर नरेंद्र कुमार तनेजा
प्रोफेसर नरेंद्र कुमार तनेजा - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्यपाल एवं कुलाधिपति राज्य विश्वविद्यालय रामनाईक ने प्रोफेसर नरेंद्र कुमार तनेजा को दोबारा चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय, मेरठ का कुलपति नियुक्त किया है।
प्रोफेसर तनेजा कार्यभार ग्रहण करने की तिथि से तीन वर्ष की अवधि के लिए चौधरी चरण सिंह विश्वविद्यालय, मेरठ के कुलपति नियुक्त किए गए हैं।

यह जानकारी अपर मुख्य सचिव राज्यपाल हेमन्त राव ने बुधवार को दी।

12 officers of jails transferred in uttar pradesh.
Lucknow

यूपी: लखनऊ व बहराइच सहित सात जेल अधीक्षकों के तबादले, चार जेलर व एक डिप्टी जेलर भी बदले

रायबरेली जिला जेल में कैदियों की चल रही सत्ता के वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद प्रशासन ने कड़े कदम उठाते हुए लखनऊ, बहराइच, मुरादाबाद व कन्नौज सहित कई जेलों के अधीक्षकों के तबादले कर दिए।

28 नवंबर 2018

one died in an accident in bkt lucknow.
Lucknow

ट्रक व कार की भीषण टक्कर में युवक की दर्दनाक मौत, बाइक सवार घायल

28 नवंबर 2018

BJP leader threatens a sub inspector in raebareli.
Lucknow

भाजपा की महिला नेता का दरोगा को धमकी देने का ऑडियो वायरल, बोलीं- सुन बे दरोगा...

28 नवंबर 2018

break jaam in shaheed express in gonda.
Lucknow

शहीद एक्सप्रेस की पांच बोगियों की ब्रेक जाम, धुंआ निकलने से यात्रियों में हड़कंप

28 नवंबर 2018

प्रगतिशील समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव आदित्य यादव
Lucknow

दो करोड़ रोजगार देने के नाम पर भाजपा ने युवाओं को दिया धोखा: शिवपाल यादव के पुत्र

28 नवंबर 2018

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

यूपीः शिवरात्रि-जन्माष्टमी पर 3-3 दिन, दशहरा-दीपावली पर 4-4 दिन की छुट्टियां

28 नवंबर 2018

sdm Bidhuna and Police Deputy Inspector Bhaskar Verma Suspended
Lucknow

औरैया: एसडीएम बिधूना और सीओ निलंबित, अयोध्या जा रहे लोगों से किया था दुर्व्यवहार

28 नवंबर 2018

deepakar singh becomes the uttar pradesh youth congress chief.
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश युवा कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष बनें दीपाकर सिंह, पांच महासचिव भी चुने गए

27 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने जारी की वर्ष 2019 के सार्वजनिक अवकाशों की सूची

27 नवंबर 2018

Another video from raebareli jail goes viral.
Lucknow

रायबरेली जेल से कैदियों का एक और वीडियो वायरल, कहा- हमारी हत्या करवा सकता है प्रशासन

27 नवंबर 2018

teacher beats student when he denied vaccination in school
Lucknow

टीका लगवाने से इन्कार करने पर टीचर ने स्टूडेंट को बुरी तरह पीटा, केस दर्ज

28 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बाराबंकी में ट्रेन रोककर हिरासत में लिए गए 13 संदिग्ध, आर्मी बैग के साथ भारी नगदी बरामद

26 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में निवेश परियोजनाओं का दूसरा शिलान्यास समारोह, सीएम ने की समीक्षा की

28 नवंबर 2018

Man who spread rumour of terroist attack on ayodhya arrested.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में साधु के वेश में आतंकी हमला करने की अफवाह फैलाने वाला गिरफ्तार

26 नवंबर 2018

शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्घव ठाकरे
Lucknow

जाते-जाते बीजेपी को आईना दिखा गए उद्धव ठाकरे, बोले- जनता को बताएं कि राम मंदिर चुनावी जुमला था

25 नवंबर 2018

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अयोध्या में बने माहौल का संज्ञान ले सुप्रीम कोर्ट, जरूरी हो तो सेना भेजी जाए: अखिलेश यादव

23 नवंबर 2018

