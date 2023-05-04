UP Nikay Chunav: मतदान के बाद बोलीं मायावती, बसपा को समर्थन देगी जनता, मतदाता वोट जरूर करें

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने यूपी निकाय चुनाव के पहले चरण के लिए लखनऊ में मतदान किया। उन्होंने जनता से भी वोट करने की अपील की है।
Our party is fighting this election alone without support of any other party. We are hopeful that our party will receive a good response & we will get positive results. I want all the citizens of the state to cast their vote for this election: BSP Chief Mayawati pic.twitter.com/BrM0IH5krA— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2023
