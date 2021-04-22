बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
कोरोना का कहर : यूपी के उप मुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा भी आए कोरोना की चपेट में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Thu, 22 Apr 2021 12:40 AM IST
उपमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा।
उपमुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा।
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर  प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए हैं। उन्होंने खुद इसकी जानकारी साझा की है। डॉ. शर्मा मे बताया कि उनकी न उनकी पत्नी की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है लिहाजा वे खुद को होम आइसोलेट कर रहे हैं और डॉक्टर की सलाह का पूरी तरह से पालन कर रहे हैँ। 
डॉ. शर्मा ने बीते कुछ दिन में उनके संपर्क में आए लोगों से भी कोरोना जांच कराने का आग्रह किया है। 

lucknow dy cm dinesh sharma
