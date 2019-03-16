शहर चुनें

Lucknow

सपा का एक और प्रत्याशी घोषित, प्रयागराज से भाजपा सांसद श्यामा चरण को बांदा से बनाया उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 01:41 PM IST
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
ख़बर सुनें
समाजवादी पार्टी ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए बांदा से श्यामा चरण गुप्ता को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। श्यामा चरण प्रयागराज से भाजपा सांसद हैं।
खास बात है कि उन्होंने अभी तक आधिकारिक तौर पर भाजपा छोड़ी भी नहीं है और सपा ने उन्हें उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया।

कहा जा रहा है कि पिछले दिनों उन्होंने सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव से मुलाकात की थी जिसके बाद सपा ने उन्हें अपना उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया।

samajwadi party banda candidate banda candidate akhilesh yadav
