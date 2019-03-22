The sacrifices of our Armed Forces should never be questioned.— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 22, 2019
To ask questions of politicians in a democracy is our fundamental right.
This government needs to stop pretending to be the Indian Army. Politicians who say they cannot be questioned are dangerous.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी हो गई है। इस पहली सूची में उत्तर प्रदेश के 28 लोगों को टिकट मिला है। वहीं मौजूदा 6 सांसदों का टिकट काट दिया गया है।
21 मार्च 2019