राम गोपाल के बयान के बाद अखिलेश ने किया ट्वीट, कहा- बीजेपी खुद को सेना समझना बंद करे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला लखनऊ Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 05:20 PM IST
जवानों के बलिदान पर हमें कभी सवाल नहीं उठाने चाहिए। यह बात सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने शुक्रवार को ट्वीट कर कही। ट्वीट में उन्होंने आगे लिखा लोकतंत्र में सवाल पूछना किसी भी नेता का मौलिक अधिकार है। सरकार को अपने आप को भरतीय सेना समझना बंद करना होगा। ऐसे नेता खतरनाक होते हैं जो समझते हैं कि उनसे सवाल नहीं किए जाने चाहिए। 
अखिलेश यादव का यह ट्वीट गुरुवार को सैफई में सपा के प्रमुख महासचिव राम गोपाल यादव के बायान बाद आया है। राम गोपाल यादव ने कहा था कि पैरामिमिट्री फोर्सेज सरकार से दुखी हैं। वोट के लिए जवान मार दिए गए। जम्मू कश्मीर के बीच चेकिंग नहीं थी। साधारण बसों से जवानों को भेज दिया, यह साजिश थी। इस पर अभी कुछ नहीं कहना चाहता हूं, जब सरकार बदलेगी तो इसकी जांच होगी और कई बड़े लोग फंसेंगे। 

lok sabha elections 2019: bjp announced candidates name
Lucknow

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा की पहली सूची में यूपी में इन नेताओं को मिला टिकट

लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी हो गई है। इस पहली सूची में उत्तर प्रदेश के 28 लोगों को टिकट मिला है। वहीं मौजूदा 6 सांसदों का टिकट काट दिया गया है।

21 मार्च 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री सहारनपुर से करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार की शुरुआत, चार जिलों में रैलियों को करेंगे संबोधित

22 मार्च 2019

मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती ने किया बड़ा एलान, कहा- पार्टी की बेहतरी के लिए नहीं लड़ूंगी लोकसभा चुनाव

20 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

अयोध्या : युवक की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में हुई मौत, पेड़ से लटका मिला शव

22 मार्च 2019

सीएम योगी
Lucknow

खुशी के रंग: उत्तर प्रदेश के 18 लाख कर्मियों को बढ़े महंगाई भत्ते का नकद भुगतान

21 मार्च 2019

cm yogi
Lucknow

गूगल ट्रेंड में देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों को योगी ने पछाड़ा

21 मार्च 2019

rajnath singh
Lucknow

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह 24 को लखनऊ आ सकते हैं, पार्टी सूत्रों ने दिए संकेत

22 मार्च 2019

सफाई कर्मी की मौत के बाद घटना स्थल का जायजा लेने पहुंचे पुलिस के उच्चाधिकारी
Lucknow

निर्माणाधीन घर में खिड़की से लटकता मिला सफाईकर्मी का शव, दर्ज हुआ हत्या का मुकदमा

22 मार्च 2019

सड़क हादसे में घायल का इलाज करते हुए डॉक्टर
Lucknow

यूपी: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बोलेरो ट्रैक्टर ट्राली से टकरायी, पांच की मौत, चार गंभीर रूप से घायल

21 मार्च 2019

bahubali mla send back from bjp lucknow office.
Lucknow

भाजपा मुख्यालय में घुसा बाहुबली निर्दलीय विधायक, डांटकर भगाया गया

19 मार्च 2019

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में मौजूद शिवपाल सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

शिवपाल यादव ने छोटे दलों के साथ मिलकर बनाया प्रोग्रेसिव डेमोक्रेटिक अलायंस

19 मार्च 2019

वसीम रिजवी (file)
Lucknow

फतवा: वसीम रिजवी की फिल्म की अदाकारा इस्लाम से खारिज

20 मार्च 2019

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश ने पूर्व विधायक के निधन पर जताया गहरा दुःख

20 मार्च 2019

Congress Leader gets Rs 20 lakh for party ticket in uttar Pradesh
Lucknow

यूपी: नेताजी ने 20 लाख लेकर दिलवाया कांग्रेस का टिकट! हाईकमान ने किया तलब

19 मार्च 2019

सेना के वाहन में लगी आग
Lucknow

अयोध्या बाराबंकी हाईवे पर सेना के वाहन में लगी आग, बुझाने के लिए राहगीर व ग्रामीण दौड़े

20 मार्च 2019

बाराबंकी में हुई हत्या
Lucknow

बाराबंकी : सगे भाई की बांके से हत्या कर भाग रहा था आरोपी, ग्रामीण ने पकड़ा

20 मार्च 2019

