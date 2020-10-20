शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   know about two sisters shubhi and shivi who fight against intoxication

नौकरी और पढ़ाई के साथ अपनी सामाजिक जिम्मेदारी निभा रहीं ये बहनें, नशे के खिलाफ लड़ रहीं जंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 01:55 PM IST
बहनें शुभि और शिवि
1 of 5
बहनें शुभि और शिवि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
किसी को खाना, कपड़ा और जरूरत के सामान देना उसकी अस्थायी मदद होती है, लेकिन किसी को उसकी बुरी आदत से मुक्त करा दिया जाए तो उसकी जिंदगी संवर जाती है। उसके साथ उसके परिवार में खुशियां लौट आती है। इसी उद्देश्य के साथ लखनऊ की दो बेटियां शक्ति स्वरूपा बनकर नशे के खिलाफ जंग लड़ रही है, लोगों को जागरूक कर रही है ताकि दूसरों के घरों में खुशहाली आ सके। ये बेटियां है शुभि और शिवि, जो दोनों बहनें हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh social workers lucknow news uttar pradesh news subhi and shivi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Durga temple of kushinagar
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर में इस मंदिर को पुरातत्व विभाग ने किया है संरक्षित, जानिए क्या है इसमें खास

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बाएं विनय शंकर तिवारी और दाएं राजेश त्रिपाठी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

बसपा विधायक ने कृषि योग्य भूमि को बंधक रखकर लिया बैंक से ऋण, इस भाजपा नेता ने भेजा था सीबीआई को पत्र

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

जान पर भारी पड़ सकता है मनमाना होम आइसोलेशन, जानिए डॉक्टर क्या दे रहे हैं सलाह

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बिकरू कांड की जांच
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड के आरोपियों की जांच, सामने आया चौंकाने वाला मामला, अधूरे दस्तावेज से बने 580 असलहा लाइसेंस

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कोर्ट - कचहरी के मामलों से पाएं निजात, आज ही बुक कराएं माँ बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप एवं वांछाकल्पता पाठ
astrology

कोर्ट - कचहरी के मामलों से पाएं निजात, आज ही बुक कराएं माँ बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप एवं वांछाकल्पता पाठ
हाथरस कांड
Aligarh

हाथरस मामले में नया मोड़, एक आरोपी के नाबालिग होने की खबर, परिजनों ने किया दावा

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा, भाजपा विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह।
Ballia

Ballia Shooting Incident: वो बयान जिनसे विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने कराई फजीहत, भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा भी बेहद नाराज

20 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

संगीता हत्याकांड: पूर्व सैनिकों की चेतावनी, पांच दिन में दरोगा को जेल भेजें, नहीं तो...

20 अक्टूबर 2020

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Expiry Date review

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
विज्ञापन
नीम। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: नीम की पत्तियों में है इस वायरस को मारने की क्षमता, लैब में भी मिला सौ फीसदी रिजल्ट

20 अक्टूबर 2020

जांच करने पहुंची सीबीआई की टीम
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई के पहुंचने से परेशान रहे जेल अधिकारी, सात घंटे तक किसी ने नहीं खाया खाना

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कोर्ट - कचहरी के मामलों से पाएं निजात, आज ही बुक कराएं माँ बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप एवं वांछाकल्पता पाठ
astrology

कोर्ट - कचहरी के मामलों से पाएं निजात, आज ही बुक कराएं माँ बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप एवं वांछाकल्पता पाठ
हरिशंकर तिवारी। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

पूर्वांचल के बाहुबली नेता है पं. हरिशंकर तिवारी, 22 रिमांडर के बाद भी बयान लेने का साहस नहीं जुटा पा रही पुलिस

20 अक्टूबर 2020

जेल से बाहर निकलते सीबीआई के अधिकारी
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई पहुंची जेल, आरोपियों से एकांत में की पूछताछ, आसपास नहीं दिखा कारागार प्रशासन

20 अक्टूबर 2020

सोशल मीडिया पर पलायन की खबर वायरल
Agra

भाजपा नेता हत्याकांड: सोशल मीडिया पर पलायन की खबर वायरल होने से प्रशासन में मची खलबली

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे
Kanpur

दुर्दांत विकास दुबे के एनकांउटर के 102 दिन बाद कानपुर के एक थाने में फिर दर्ज हुई एफआईआर

20 अक्टूबर 2020

मेडिकल में सीबीआई की टीम
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: कौन सी दवाएं कितने अंतराल पर दीं, पीड़िता से कौन मिलने आया, सीबीआई ने आठ घंटे में 8 डाक्टरों से की पूछताछ

20 अक्टूबर 2020

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार, व जान गंवाने वाले दादी-पोता
Lucknow

दर्दनाक हादसाः ओवरटेक करने में ट्रक से भिड़ी कार, दादी-पोते की मौत, अन्य गंभीर रुप से घायल 

20 अक्टूबर 2020

आगरा के स्कूल खुलने के बाद छात्रों को इस तरह मिला प्रवेश
Agra

आगरा में खुले स्कूल, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और बैग सैनिटाइज करने के बाद मिला प्रवेश, देखें तस्वीरें

20 अक्टूबर 2020

ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
Agra

तस्वीरें: बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के नहीं हुए दर्शन, श्रद्धालुओं ने देहरी पर टेका मत्था

20 अक्टूबर 2020

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के बाहर खड़े श्रद्धालु
Agra

बांकेबिहारी के पट हुए बंद तो भक्तों ने खटखटाया न्यायालय का द्वार, मंदिर खोलने की मांग

20 अक्टूबर 2020

रोटी बनाती भगवान देवी
Agra

पति की हुई मौत, बेटों ने घर से निकाला, 80 साल की 'रोटी वाली अम्मा' हैं आत्मनिर्भरता की मिसाल

20 अक्टूबर 2020

पटाखा गोदाम में विस्फोट के बाद दहशत में दिखे लोग
Agra

अवैध पटाखा गोदाम विस्फोट: धमाकों की दहशत से आंखों में कटी न्यू आजमपाड़ा की रात

20 अक्टूबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: आरोपी दरोगा की तीसरी जमानत अर्जी खारिज, पुलिस ने चार्जशीट में बढ़ाई ये धाराएं

19 अक्टूबर 2020

बहनें शुभि और शिवि
बहनें शुभि और शिवि - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X