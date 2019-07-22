शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Kidnapping case filed against former MLA Anoop Sanda.

सपा के पूर्व विधायक अनूप संडा पर प्रेमिका ने अपहरण व मारपीट का मामला करवाया दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सुल्तानपुर Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 03:06 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
सपा के पूर्व विधायक अनूप संडा पर उनकी कथित प्रेमिका समरीन ने मारपीट व अपहरण का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया है। मामले पर जल्द ही विधायक से पूछताछ की जा सकती है।
समरीन के अनुसार, विधायक ने 27 जून को उसका अपहरण करवा लिया था और मारपीट भी की थी।

वहीं, पूर्व विधायक ने पूरे मामले को फर्जी करार दिया और कहा कि समरीन पहले भी कई बार मुकदमा दर्ज करवा चुकी है।

विधायक ने कहा कि समरीन ने खुद की बेटी का भी अपहरण करवाया था। जिसे बरामद कर पुलिस ने समरीन व कई अन्य को जेल भेज दिया था।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
विज्ञापन

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अब पूर्वी तट पर दुश्मन की नापाक हरकत पर नजर रखेगा डॉर्नियर, आज मिलेगा 5वें विमान का बेड़ा

22 जुलाई 2019

Manyata Dutt
Bollywood

C ग्रेड फिल्मों में काम करती थीं संजय दत्त की पत्नी, बड़ी बेटी से उम्र में सिर्फ 9 साल हैं छोटी

22 जुलाई 2019

sonakshi sinha
Bollywood

धोखाधड़ी मामले के बाद फिर विवादों में आईं सोनाक्षी, सेक्सोलॉजिस्ट ने की फिल्म पर रोक लगाने की मांग

22 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Auto News

अब पेट्रोल से नहीं गन्ने के रस से चलेंगी गाड़ियां, ऐसे होगी पैसों की बचत

22 जुलाई 2019

anup jalota
Bollywood

निधन के दो दिन बाद अनूप जलोटा की मां का अंतिम संस्कार, विदाई देने पहुंचीं कई दिग्गज हस्तियां

22 जुलाई 2019

