शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   gangrape victim's family threatens to self immolate.

केरोसिन लेकर दिव्यांग पिता के साथ आत्मदाह करने पहुंची दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, दी आत्मदाह की धमकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रायबरेली Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 03:13 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
रायबरेली में एक गैंगरेप पीड़िता अपने दिव्यांग पिता के साथ एसपी ऑफिस के सामने आत्मदाह करने पहुंच गई। पीड़िता ने न्याय न मिलने पर परिवार सहित आत्मदाह की धमकी दी है।
विज्ञापन
पीड़िता ने बताया कि बीते 19 नवंबर को गांव के ही चार लोगों ने उससे सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया था। पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया पर तीन पर कार्रवाई नहीं की।

पीड़िता ने बताया कि आरोपियों ने उसका वीडियो बना लिया था और अब वायरल कर रहे हैं। उसका कहना है कि अगर न्याय न मिला तो वह परिवार संग आत्मदाह कर लेगी।
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शो से बाहर होते ही उसने..'

1 जनवरी 2020

Amrita Dhanoa and Arhaan Khan
Arhaan Khan and Amrita Dhanoa
Amrita Dhanoa
arhaan khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'शो से बाहर होते ही उसने..'

1 जनवरी 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

दो जनवरी का राशिफल: इन आठ राशि वालों को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ, सफलता के खुलेंगे द्वार

2 जनवरी 2020

एक घर से उठी तीन अर्थियां
Meerut

भावुक तस्वीरें: उजड़ गया परिवार, अंतिम विदाई में उमड़ी भीड़, तीन अर्थियां देख रो पड़ा पूरा शहर

2 जनवरी 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
नए साल पर जश्न मनाते लोग।
Lucknow

डीजे की धुन पर जमकर थिरके लोग, नाचते गाते किया नए साल का स्वागत, देखें- खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

1 जनवरी 2020

Lifestyle

50 की उम्र में भी 30 की नजर आती हैं यहां की महिलाएं, मेहमानों को मानती हैं भगवान

2 जनवरी 2020

relationship
Taiwan
Taiwanese Girl
Taiwan
Lifestyle

50 की उम्र में भी 30 की नजर आती हैं यहां की महिलाएं, मेहमानों को मानती हैं भगवान

2 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या ने इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ की सगाई, सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की जानकारी

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
नताशा स्टेनकोविक, हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या नताशा
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या ने इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ की सगाई, सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की जानकारी

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
raebareli news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

IAS couple will run main department and authority of Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में चलेगा IAS दंपति का राज, घर भी चलाएंगे, गोरखपुर भी संभालेंगे

2 जनवरी 2020

Arjun, Malaika and Maheep Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन को KISS करता देख कपूर खानदान की बहू ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, नहीं होगा यकीन

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Mahira,Vishal and Shefali
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस हफ्ते छह सदस्य बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेटेड, शहनाज ने रश्मि पर निकाली भड़ास

2 जनवरी 2020

उर्वशी रौतेला, हार्दिक-नताशा
Bollywood

हार्दिक- नताशा की सगाई पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का रिएक्शन, कहा- 'किसी भी चीज की जरूरत...'

2 जनवरी 2020

bhajan singer murder
Meerut

शामली मर्डर: हत्या के बाद चारों शवों को ठिकाने लगाना चाहता था आरोपी, इस वजह से फेल हुआ प्लान

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अमृता सिंह
Bollywood

घरवालों के खिलाफ जाकर सैफ ने अमृता से की थी शादी, इस वजह से लिया था तलाक

2 जनवरी 2020

क्रिकेटर्स और उनका परिवार
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या अकेले खुशकिस्मत नहीं, इन क्रिकेटर्स की शादी भी रही है चर्चा में

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या, नताशा और विराट
Cricket News

नताशा से सगाई की खबर सुन हैरान रह गए विराट, हार्दिक पांड्या की फोटो पर ऐसा था रिएक्शन

2 जनवरी 2020

अजय पाठक हत्याकांड
Meerut

गायक मर्डर केस: एक साथ उठीं 3 अर्थियां तो रो पड़ा शहर, मासूम का शव लेकर कई राज्यों में घूमा हत्यारा

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा
Cricket News

VIDEO: बीच समुद्र घुटने पर बैठ हार्दिक ने पहनाई नताशा को सगाई की अंगूठी

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

एसएसपी नोएडा के कथित वीडियो वायरल होने का सीएम योगी ने लिया संज्ञान, आईजी रेंज से मांगी रिपोर्ट

नोएडा के एसएसपी वैभव कृष्ण के कथित वायरल वीडियो मामले पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने स्वत: संज्ञान लिया है। उन्होने मामले पर आईजी रेंज मेरठ आलोक सिंह से जांच रिपोर्ट मांगी है।

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
routes of 10 trains changed
Lucknow

बदले रूट से चलेंगी ये 10 ट्रेनें, यहां देखें- पूरी डिटेल

2 जनवरी 2020

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

कोटा में 100 बच्चों की मौत पर मायावती ने साधा प्रियंका गांधी और सीएम गहलोत पर निशाना 

2 जनवरी 2020

अफसरों के साथ मीटिंग में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Lucknow

मुख्यमंत्री योगी ने अपर मुख्य सचिव व प्रमुख सचिव के साथ बैठक कर सौंपा नए साल का एजेंडा

2 जनवरी 2020

primary school
Lucknow

खर्च घटाने को बेसिक शिक्षा के 16 हजार विद्यालयों का विलय, पदों में भी होगी कटौती

2 जनवरी 2020

LLB paper leak investigation report submitted to Lucknow University Vice Chancellor.
Lucknow

कुलपति को सौंपी एलएलबी पेपर लीक मामले की जांच रिपोर्ट, अब होगी कार्रवाई

2 जनवरी 2020

आईजी लॉ एंड ऑर्डर प्रवीण कुमार
Lucknow

पीएफआई से जुड़े 25 लोगों को यूपी पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार, मंत्री बोले- ये सिमी का नया वर्जन

1 जनवरी 2020

स्कूटी से यात्रा करतीं प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा। (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी की स्कूटी का चालान भरने के लिए कांग्रेसी जनता से मांग रहे चंदा

1 जनवरी 2020

यूपीएसएसएससी
Lucknow

यूपीएसएसएससी : नव वर्ष में 25,000 युवाओं को नौकरी का मौका, 15,000 नई भर्तियां

31 दिसंबर 2019

रामनगरी का विहंगम दृश्य
Lucknow

यूपी: अयोध्या में मस्जिद के लिए जमीन अभी चिह्नित नहीं, अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह ने दी जानकारी

1 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

गिरिराज सिंह का विवादित बयान कहा- विदेश जाने वाले ज्यादातर भारतीय बीफ खाने लगते हैं

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने एक बार फिर विवादित बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि विदेश जाने वाले ज्यादातर लोग बीफ खाने लगते हैं। इसलिए स्कूलों में गीता पढाई जानी चाहिए।

2 जनवरी 2020

हादसा 1:14

घने कोहरे के कारण राजस्थान में हुआ हादसा,राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 8 पर कई वाहन आपस में टकराए

2 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश सिंह 1:22

अखिलेश यादव एक महीने के लिए पाकिस्तान जाकर मंदिरों में पूजा करें: स्वतंत्र देव

2 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:49

जमीन से 3 हजार फुट नीचे गांव, जहां हैं फिरोजी झीलें और झरने

2 जनवरी 2020

शक्ति 18:28

अमर उजाला: लोकगायिका मैथिली ठाकुर से खास बातचीत

2 जनवरी 2020

Related

Breaking
Lucknow

यूपीः प्रसपा की राष्ट्रीय महिला अध्यक्ष की कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, दो की मौत

1 जनवरी 2020

मायावती
Lucknow

कोटा में 100 बच्चों की मौत पर मायावती और सीएम योगी ने प्रियंका गांधी को घेरा

2 जनवरी 2020

सांसद और भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर
Lucknow

यूपी: भाजपा सांसद का योगी सरकार पर निशाना, कहा- यहां अपराध निरंकुश, पुलिस कर रही वसूली

30 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कड़ाके की सर्दी का कहर जारी, इंटर तक के सभी स्कूल 3 जनवरी तक रहेंगे बंद

1 जनवरी 2020

उप मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा
Lucknow

प्रियंका गांधी के भगवाधारी योगी वाले बयान पर उप मुख्यमंत्री का पलटवार, कहा- उन्हें नहीं मिले संस्कार

30 दिसंबर 2019

winter
Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश में बेरहम हुई ठंड, रविवार को 68 तो चार दिन में 228 लोगों की मौत

30 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited