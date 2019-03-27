शहर चुनें

लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर चार यात्रियों से बरामद हुई दो करोड़ की नगदी, पूछताछ जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 04:12 PM IST
four passengers caught with two crore cash on lucknow airport.
राजधानी लखनऊ के चौधरी चरण सिंह एयरपोर्ट पर कस्टम अधिकारियों ने चार यात्रियों से दो करोड़ रुपये की नगदी बरामद की है।
हिरासत में लिए गए यात्रियों से सीआईएसएफ व कस्टम विभाग की टीम ने पूछताछ की।

यात्री रुपये कहां से और क्यों ला रहे थे जवाब नहीं दे सके।

two crore cash
