दिल्ली से लखनऊ आ रही प्राइवेट बस में लगी भीषण आग, चार यात्रियों की जिंदा जलकर मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 10:15 AM IST
बस में लगी आग।
बस में लगी आग। - फोटो : amar ujala
दिल्ली से लखनऊ आ रही एक प्राइवेट बस रविवार देर रात करीब दो बजे आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। जिससे बस में भीषण आग लग गई। आग लगने से चार यात्रियों की जिंदा जलकर मौत हो गई जबकि दो घायल हो गए हैं।
मरने वालों में एक महिला, एक बच्चा व दो युवक हैं। मामले की जानकारी मिलने पर दमकल की दो गाड़ियां व अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। करीब एक घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका।



घायलों का सैफई अस्पताल में इलाज करवाया जा रहा है।

