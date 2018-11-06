शहर चुनें

बुधवार से पांच दिन के लिए बंद हो जाएंगे बैंक, आज ही निपटा लें काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 12:18 AM IST
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया
स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया
ख़बर सुनें
बैंकों में अगर कोई जरूरी काम है, तो मंगलवार को उसे निपटा लें। बुधवार से चालू सप्ताह में रविवार तक छुट्टी रहेगी। यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस के प्रवक्ता अनिल तिवारी ने बताया कि बैंक में 7 नवंबर को दिवाली, 8 को गोवर्धन पूजा और 9 नवंबर को भैया दूज की छुट्टी है।
जबकि 10 नवंबर को द्वितीय शनिवार की वजह से बैंक अवकाश रहेगा। इसके बाद 11 नवंबर को रविवार का अवकाश रहेगा। ऐसे में 6 नवंबर के बाद सीधे 12 नवंबर को बैंकों में कामकाज होगा। बैंकों की ओर से इस दौरान एटीएम में पर्याप्त नकदी रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

रात्रिभोज
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचीं दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रथम महिला, सीएम योगी ने दिया रात्रिभोज

दक्षिण कोरिया की प्रथम महिला किमजोंग-सुक सोमवार शाम राजधानी पहुंची। अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने उनका स्वागत किया। किमजोंग-सुक मंगलवार को अयोध्या में आयोजित किए जा रहे दीपोत्सव में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि हिस्सा लेंगी।

5 नवंबर 2018

ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड करता काम बोला इन इकाना
Lucknow

इकाना पर क्रेडिट वार: ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड किया 'काम बोला इन इकाना', योगी सरकार ने दिया नया नाम

5 नवंबर 2018

एक्टिवा पकड़ी
Lucknow

मार्केट में घूमती दिखीं एक ही नंबर की तीन एक्टिवा, पुलिस ने तीनों को धरा

6 नवंबर 2018

लखनऊ मेट्रो
Lucknow

दिवाली पर बदली रहेगी मेट्रो की टाइमिंग, शाम सात बजे तक ही कर सकेंगे सफर

6 नवंबर 2018

राम मंदिर
Lucknow

भाजपा नेता का ऐलान, राम मंदिर बनने तक नहीं मनाएंगे दिवाली

5 नवंबर 2018

केंद्रीय कपड़ा मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
Lucknow

अमेठी के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को स्मृति ईरानी का दिवाली गिफ्ट, भेजी 10 हजार साड़ियां

5 नवंबर 2018

Big action by ambedkarnagar SP in bsp leader murder case.
Lucknow

बसपा नेता की हत्या में पूरे थाने पर गिरी गाज, एसपी ने थाना प्रभारी समेत सभी 39 सिपाहियों को हटाया

5 नवंबर 2018

यूपीएसएसएससी
Lucknow

विधान भवन रक्षक व वन रक्षक की लिखित परीक्षा में नहीं होगी माइनस मार्किंग

5 नवंबर 2018

प्रेसवार्ता में उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

अयोध्या में बाबर के नाम पर एक भी ईंट नहीं रखी जा सकती: केशव मौर्य

5 नवंबर 2018

सीएम योगी
Lucknow

कोरिया की प्रथम महिला के सम्मान में योगी आज देंगे रात्रि भोज, सांस्कृतिक रिश्ते करेंगे मजबूत

5 नवंबर 2018

