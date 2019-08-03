शहर चुनें

Lucknow

लखनऊ के पीजीआई इलाके में दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग, बदमाशों ने प्रॉपर्टी डीलर को मारी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 11:39 AM IST
firing
firing - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी लखनऊ के पीजीआई इलाके में बदमाशों ने दिनदहाड़े प्रॉपर्टी डीलर सुनील सिंह पर फायरिंग कर दी जिसमें वह बुरी तरह घायल हो गए। फायरिंग से इलाके में हंड़कंप मच गया।
घायल सुनील सिंह को ट्रॉमा सेंटर में भर्ती करवाया गया है। उन्हें यूपी सरकार के एक मंत्री का करीबी बताया जाता है।

बता दें कि अभी चार दिन पहले हजरतगंज में मुख्तार अंसारी के करीबी पर फायरिंग की गई थी और शनिवार को पीजीआई इलाके में फायरिंग हुई।
firing in pgi sunil singh kgmu trauma centre kgmu
