शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   fire in electric store in lucknow.

इलेक्ट्रानिक कंपनी के गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग में लाखों के उपकरण स्वाहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sat, 01 Sep 2018 12:04 PM IST
आग
आग - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी लखनऊ के दीन दयाल उपाध्याय नगर के सांईदाता रोड पर स्थित एक इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कंपनी के गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग में लाखों के उपकरण स्वाहा हो गये।
गोदाम कोलकाता की ग्रेड स्टर्न कंपनी का था। जिसमें फ्रिज, एसी व वॉशिंग मशीन जैसे उपकरण रखे गए थे। आग से भारी नुकसान हुआ है।

आग शनिवार रात करीब ढाई बजे लगी। जिसकी सूचना पुलिस को गार्ड मान सिंह ने दी। 

दमकल की गाड़ियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत से आग पर काबू पाया। आग लगने के कारणों का अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।

Recommended

Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के 6 पढ़ाकू स्टार्स, सभी के पास है एक से बढ़कर एक एजुकेशनल डिग्री

31 अगस्त 2018

Arjun Ranveer
Parineeti Chopra
Anushka Sharma
रणवीर सिंह
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के 6 पढ़ाकू स्टार्स, सभी के पास है एक से बढ़कर एक एजुकेशनल डिग्री

31 अगस्त 2018

Cricket News

10 हजार से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाला टीम इंडिया का यह दिग्गज खिलाड़ी क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा

1 सितंबर 2018

सुब्रमण्यम बद्रीनाथ
सुब्रमण्यम बद्रीनाथ
s badrinath
s badrinath
Cricket News

10 हजार से ज्यादा रन बनाने वाला टीम इंडिया का यह दिग्गज खिलाड़ी क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा

1 सितंबर 2018

shukra
Predictions

शुक्र के तुला राशि में जाने से इन 9 राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत और बरसेगा पैसा

1 सितंबर 2018

MURDER
Dehradun

कर रहे थे हत्याकांड की जांच, लेकिन सामने खुल गए ऐसे राज कि पुलिस के पैरों तले खिसक गई जमीन

1 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

करण जौहर ही नहीं इन 15 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के भी हैं हमशक्ल, रणबीर का डुप्लीकेट जरूर देख लेना

31 अगस्त 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood
Bollywood
Bollywood
Bollywood

करण जौहर ही नहीं इन 15 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के भी हैं हमशक्ल, रणबीर का डुप्लीकेट जरूर देख लेना

31 अगस्त 2018

happy
Dehradun

डाकघर देशभर में देने जा रहा यह नई सुविधा, जिसके बाद होगा फायदा ही फायदा

1 सितंबर 2018

uttar pradesh news fire in electric store

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

monthly rashifal september horoscope 2018
Predictions

सितंबर राशिफल 2018: सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा यह महीना, जानिए किसके सितारे चमकेंगे

1 सितंबर 2018

Krishna Janmashtami 2018: Janmashtami prasad dhaniya panjiri recipes
Healthy Food

इस जन्माष्टमी कृष्णा को लगाएं धनिये से बनी पंजीरी का भोग, प्रसन्न हो जाएंगे कान्हा

1 सितंबर 2018

naagin 3
Television

'नागिन' के आने से हुआ बंटाधार, TRP के मामले में एकता कपूर के इन 2 सीरियल को लगा सबसे बड़ा झटका

1 सितंबर 2018

soldier dance
Weird Stories

सपना चौधरी ने कर दिया वो काम, जो भारत-पाकिस्तान की सरकारें भी नहीं कर पाईं

1 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Weird Stories

खेलने-कूदने की उम्र में तरुण सागर के मन में आया था ऐसा ख्याल, 13 साल की आयु में छोड़ दिया था घर

1 सितंबर 2018

Deepika and Ranveer
Bollywood

रणवीर छिपाते रह गए और दीपिका ने शादी पर दे दिया बड़ा बयान, जल्द खुलने वाले हैं सारे राज

1 सितंबर 2018

stri shraddha look
Fashion street

वेस्टर्न से इंडियन तक राजकुमार राव की 'स्त्री' ने सब कुछ किया ट्राई, आपको कौन सा लुक आया पसंद

1 सितंबर 2018

Father close ties may help daughters to beat loneliness
Relationship

बेटियों को अकेलेपन से बाहर निकालती है पिता से घनिष्ठता

1 सितंबर 2018

Little change in your routine diet can prevent you from heart diseases
Healthy Food

दिल की बीमारियों से बचाता है भोजन के समय में मामूली बदलाव

1 सितंबर 2018

a
Weird Stories

एक ऐसे अय्याश राजा की कहानी जिसके अपनी बहन से थे संबंध, पत्नी की इस हाल में कराई थी परेड

1 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

जुड़वा बेटियों के साथ मां
National

जुड़वा बेटी होने पर मां ने गुस्से में लावारिस छोड़ा, 11 घंटे बाद डॉक्टरों के फटकार के बाद पिलाया दूध

मध्य प्रदेश के नीमच में पहले से 5 बेटी होने के बाद फिर जुड़वां लड़कियों को जन्म देने पर एक मां इतना टूट गई कि अपनी बच्चियों को रात भर दूध के बिना बिलखने के लिए छोड़ दिया।

1 सितंबर 2018

madhya pradesh: agitation against congress-bjp leaders for supporting sc/st act before election
National

मध्य प्रदेश: आगामी चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस-भाजपा नेताओं का एससी/एसटी एक्ट को लेकर विरोध

1 सितंबर 2018

घोटाला
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड की ग्राम पंचायतों में सात करोड़ का ब्याज घोटाला

1 सितंबर 2018

अमेठी में कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर (सीएससी) का उद्घाटन करतीं केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी।
Lucknow

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने अमेठी में किया कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर का शुभारंभ

1 सितंबर 2018

Chhattisgarh election 2018 would be in two phases, demand 20 more battalions for Naxal areas v
Chhattisgarh

दो चरणों में हो सकते हैं छत्तीसगढ़ के चुनाव, नक्सल क्षेत्र के लिए 20 बटालियन की और मांग

1 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

लड़की गई थी कपड़े सिलवाने, टेलर की घिनौनी करतूत आपके होश उड़ा देगी

1 सितंबर 2018

One woman dead and two other missing in patna shelter home
Bihar

बिहार: फिर चर्चा में आया पटना का शेल्टर होम, एक महिला की मौत, दो लापता

1 सितंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूपी: कंपनी में सिलेंडर फटने से धमाका, 6 मजदूर झुलसे

1 सितंबर 2018

कल्बे जव्वाद और वसीम रिजवी
Lucknow

अयोध्या विवाद पर आमने-सामने आए मौलाना जव्वाद और वसीम रिजवी

1 सितंबर 2018

बलात्कार पीड़िता
National

बलात्कार केस वापस लेने को तैयार नहीं हुई पीड़िता तो फिर किया कुकर्म

31 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: आधी रात को लखनऊ की सड़क पर जमकर हुआ हंगामा, ये है वजह

यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ स्थित फन मॉल के बाहर रात एक बजे हंगामा हो गया। जिसके बाद लखनऊ पुलिस दोनों पक्षों को थाने ले आई और शांतिभंग में कार्रवाई की गई। रिपोर्ट में जानिए क्या था पुरा मामला।

30 अगस्त 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:04

फर्जी ट्वीट करने वाले के खिलाफ डीजीपी ओपी सिंह का तगड़ा एक्शन

30 अगस्त 2018

gonda 0:37

VIDEO: पीतल को सोना बताकर बेचने निकला था, लोगों ने कर दी ऐसी हालत

29 अगस्त 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:29

आखिरकार मुलायम नहीं बचा पाए अपना परिवार, शिवपाल यादव हुए अलग

29 अगस्त 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:03

VIDEO: स्कूल में बच्चे झाड़ू लगाएंगे तो कैसा हो भारत का भविष्य?

28 अगस्त 2018

Related

मंत्री स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य
Lucknow

सरकार ने माना कम हो गई सरकारी क्षेत्र में नौकरियां, बतायी ये वजह

31 अगस्त 2018

indo nepal
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: भारत-नेपाल के बीच प्रस्तावित लिंक नहर के निर्माण के लिए वन विभाग देगा भूमि

1 सितंबर 2018

Congress
Chhattisgarh

कांग्रेस ने की बांटे जा रहे मोबाइल नंबरों की सूची सार्वजनिक करने की मांग

1 सितंबर 2018

होमगार्ड को पकड़कर ले जाती पुलिस।
Lucknow

डीजी होमगार्ड की फेयरवेल पार्टी में होमगार्ड ने लगाई खुद को आग, भर्ती कराने पर अस्पताल से भागा

31 अगस्त 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सुबह सेवानिवृत्ति की विदाई, शाम को वाइस प्रिंसिपल को मिला निलंबन आदेश

31 अगस्त 2018

women jump into Mandakini river with one month old daughter
Dehradun

डेढ़ महीने की बच्ची संग महिला ने मंदाकिनी नदी में लगाई छलांग, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी

31 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.