लखनऊः 69000 शिक्षक भर्ती मामले में फाइनल सुनवाई आज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 12:36 AM IST
प्रदेश के प्राथमिक स्कूलों में 69000 सहायक शिक्षकों की भर्ती मामले में राज्य सरकार समेत अन्य अभ्यर्थियों की विशेष अपीलों पर हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ पीठ में फाइनल सुनवाई आज होगी। 
न्यायमूर्ति पंकज कुमार जायसवाल और न्यायमूर्ति करुणेश सिंह पवार की खंडपीठ के समक्ष इन अपीलों पर बीते सोमवार को भी सुनवाई जारी रही। इनमें एकल न्यायाधीश के उस फैसले व आदेश को चुनौती दी गई है, जिसमें भर्ती परीक्षा में न्यूनतम अर्हता अंक सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 45 फीसदी और आरक्षित वर्ग के लिए 40 फीसदी रखे जाने के निर्देश सरकार को दिए गए थे।
