यूपी विधानसभा में गिरी फॉल सीलिंग, चपेट में आ सकते थे विपक्ष के नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 12:20 PM IST
फॉल सीलिंग की मरम्मत करते कर्मचारी।
यूपी विधानसभा में गुरुवार को एक बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया। 2018 का पहल सत्र शुरू होने से कुछ देर पहले ही विधानभवन में विधान परिषद मंडप की फॉल सीलिंग गिर गई।

इस हादसे में वहां सफाई कर रही सफाईकर्मी रीता और फूलमती बाल-बाल बच गई। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मच गया। तुरंत कर्मचारियों को बुलाकर फॉल सीलिंग की मरम्मत का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया।

बता दें कि विधानसभा का बजट सत्र गुरुवार को सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू होना था। विधानभवन के इस मंडप में विधान परिषद की कार्यवाही होती है। सुबह 10.50 पर अचानक मंडप की फॉल सीलिंग गिर गई।

संयुक्त सत्र होने के चलते मंडप खाली था। जिस जगह की फॉल सीलिंग गिरी वहां विपक्ष के नेता बैठते हैं। गनीमत रही कि फॉल सीलिंग सत्र के बीच में नहीं गिरी, नहीं तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।
